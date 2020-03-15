Volvo trucks makes $70,000 at Kojonup

With the 2001 FM12 Volvo truck which gained the sale's $70,000 top price were Brian Bunker (left), Tenterden and David Whale, Kendenup.

DUST and heat greeted buyers at last week's Westcoast Wool & Livestock clearing sale at Kojonup for the Cavanagh family, Karana Farms.

But they weren't afraid to get among the bidding pushing prices to $70,000 for a Volvo truck.

With a big crowd of locals in attendance as well as buyers from further afield, including as far north of Badgingarra, competition on the 173 lots offered was solid.

There was plenty of interest right through the sale from the sundries to the machinery but some of the strongest interest came for the livestock-related items.

The rows of sundries may have kicked the sale off, but it was one of the very last items offered, a 2001 FM12 Volvo truck, which attracted the $70,000 top price.

Looking over the 9370 Case IH articulated tractor before the sale were vendor Gray Cavanagh (left) with Glen Wilkinson and Michael Huendlings, Badgingarra. It later sold for $35,000.

The truck had 693,000 kilometres on the odometer and was sold with a bin on the back and found a home very quickly, being clapped down by auctioneer Chris Hartley after just a handful of bids.

In the machinery items a 9370 Case articulated tractor (10,379 hours) sold at $35,000 and a JCB Fastrac 3190 tractor (7715hrs) was knocked down at $28,000, while a 7130 Case tractor (10,379hrs) made $18,500.

The 9770 John Deere header on offer (3578 engine hrs and 2782 rotor hrs) was passed-in but post-sale negotiations saw it sell at $60,000.

It was also sold with a 635D John Deere draper front.

Bidding started at $10,000 on a 5030 Hardi Navigator trailed boomsprayer with a 5500 controller, before it was finally sold at $18,000 while a 16 tonne Finch chaser bin got an initial bid of $9000 before being sold at $17,500 to a phone bid.

The selling team tried to sell as a unit the 1720 tow-behind Flexi-Coil air cart with stainless steel manifolds and the 12.2 metre John Deere 1810 seeding bar on 250 millimetre spacings - with Agmaster points/boots/press wheels and Raycol heads seeder bin - but there was no interest in the combined package.

John (left) and Jeff Greay, Narrikup, with the Fordson Tractor which sold in the sale for $300.

However, when they offered them separately the air cart sold for $5000 and the 1810 made $10,000.

Four 45 tonne field bins attracted strong interest with the two Pederick bins selling at $15,000 and $14,000 respectively while the two Brereton bins made $12,500 and $12,000 respectively.

Other items to create interest were a Cole HD 975 5-in-1 bin with extended augers which sold at $11,000, while a Western seven pin wheel rake made $6000 and a 4.5t Ultraspreader received a final bid of $3750.

When it came to the items related to livestock production there were a lot of keen buyers.

An older set of McDougall portable sheep yards sold at $9000 while a repainted two-stand crutching cradle went to a new home at $5000.

Like most clearing sales where a wool press is up for grabs there was no lack of interest and this was again the case when Mr Hartley offered up a TPW wool press.

Westcoast Wool & Livestock auctioneer Chris Hartley taking bids on the set of McDougall portable sheep yards that made $9000.

He fielded plenty of bids on the press before eventually knocking it down at $14,000.

Other livestock-related items to attract buyers were a Harrington mulesing cradle which sold at $2000; a near-new Midland Stockyards loading race ($2600); a Boomerang Mark four bale buggy ($6500) and a 2.5t mobile sheep feeder ($3000).

There were three utes sold in the sale.

A 2010 Toyota Hilux dual cab (205,815km) attracted the highest price of $17,000.

When it came to the GPS systems offered, a John Deere 65-3 2630 and Starfire 3000 steering system sold at $9000 and a Trimble FM 750 GPS and steering system made $5200.

At the end of the technology scale a couple of vintage items were offered including a Fordson 1945 Kero tractor (not working) which sold at $300, while a horse-drawn buggy in need of restoration made $650 and a 2.2 kiloWatt Lister motor was knocked down at $300.

Westcoast Wool & Livestock Boyup Brook representative and sale co-ordinator Mat Lowe said everything sold well to expectation which ensured a great result for vendors Gray and Lisa Cavanagh.

"They are both really happy with how things sold and the sale result," Mr Lowe said.

"There was a good crowd and the majority of the items sold to mainly local Kojonup and Boyup Brook buyers."