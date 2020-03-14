Quality mixed farm with a good scale

IF you are a sheep and/or cropping farmer, then Broadway might just be the investment that you have been looking for.

Located 15 kilometres south of Pingrup, Broadway is a mosaic of mallee lake bank loams rising to sandy gravel over clay soils.

The property is situated in a picturesque salt lake series that forms part of this ancient landscape.

Totalling 4810 hectares, the land is broken up into about 2267ha of cropping land, 1210ha of grazing country and 1332ha of stunning salt lakes.

Broadway will appeal to those who know the robustness of the dominating soil type, while also understanding the benefits that can be gained from the grazing potential on the salt land grazing country.

With an average annual rainfall of 350 millimetres (266mm growing season average), the property has 26 dams, five scheme water connections and one soak.

Last year in a very low rainfall year, the owner ran 3500 head of stock, including 2000 mated ewes, without carting water from off-farm sources.

It is no secret that the area has been experiencing dry conditions in the past two years, which has seen most of the dams in the region going dry.

Hence the ability to water stock from on-property water connections is a big plus for this genuine mixed farming opportunity.

The cropping potential of the property is not to be underestimated.

The vendor cited average 1.8 tonnes per hectare wheat yields and 2.26t/ha barley yields for the two years he has owned the property.

Fertiliser history for the cropping land over those two years includes K-Till applied at 65 kilograms per hectare and Flexi-N at 80kg/ha.

For the family, Broadway includes an estimated 18-year-old Ross Squire Home with four/five-bedrooms and two bathrooms.

It features a tile fireplace, solar hot water system, ducted reverse-cycle, air-conditioning to two thirds of the house, a reverse-cycle, split system air-conditioner to one bedroom, walk-in pantry for the kitchen, Colorbond fenced yard, scheme water connection and a four-bay garage which is enclosed with a sliding door.

Infrastructure includes nine metre x 15m x 5.5m fertiliser shed with concrete flooring and 1.8m high concrete walls; a 9m x 15m x 3.7m lean-to off the fertiliser shed; an excellent 20m x 15m x 5m enclosed workshop with concrete flooring and eight solar panels on the roof supplementing power costs.

There are 12 good quality silos included in the property purchase, along with two 43,500 litre Flexi-N tanks that are just two-years-old.

Make no mistake, there is potential to be harnessed in this property.

Price: Offers close Friday, March 20, 2020

Location: Pingrup

Area: 4810ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Ron Dewson 0428 651213