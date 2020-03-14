A quality rural lifestyle in the south

THIS property is conveniently located between the two great holiday destinations of Albany and Denmark at the end of a quiet road with expansive views overlooking Cosy Corner, Muttonbird and Perkins Beach.

It offers dual access from the main entrance on the property's west on Mountain Road East and Daly Road on the east.

There is excellent communication, internet and mobile phone services and an existing communication tower lease.

This property is suited to someone with a large appetite to purchase a smaller high-quality property with income-producing potential.

It has a charming timber cottage which is being operated for short-term accommodation.

The property also has a hardwood plantation with high-value Australian native trees including mahogany, red and yellow tingle, blackbutt and more.

This can all be harvested in the future for high quality furniture.

With confidence in agriculture so strong, this property has good rainfall, quality soil and predominantly new fencing - making it extremely well suited to fattening cattle or sheep.

The older-style home has been tastefully renovated.

There are verandahs on all sides and solar hot water with a water jacket going through the wood fire, all without any extra expenses.

The home has a solid wood heater which takes advantage of the firewood that is available on the property and which is stacked up in neat piles.

There is an easily-maintained yard, lawn and a vegetable garden.

The shed on the property is in three sections, with a workshop, the centre is lined and sealed for an office and the northern end is farm storage for a tractor and machinery.

This property is close to some of the best beaches, fishing, swimming, surfing and recreational spots in the south with a café close and Sunday farmers markets at the end of Mountain Road, which all make this a very special place to have a great future.

Price: EOI

Location: Bornholm

Area: 20.8ha

Agent: Wellington and Reeves