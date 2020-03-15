Standout property to relish the rural life

THIS is the perfect opportunity to live the wonderful rural lifestyle you have always dreamed about.

This large, quality home has been designed for a growing family, with five bedrooms, two bathrooms and a home office.

With a separate theatre/games room, along with the huge open-plan living zone that includes the lounge, dining and kitchen, there is space for everyone.

Heading down the tree-lined driveway, you will be able to leave the troubles of the day at the front gate as you start to smile and relax as you look out over the grounds.

The property's 19.4 hectares have been divided into five paddocks - all with water.

The cattle yards are sturdy and functional.

With lamb and beef prices strong, there is an opportunity to create a little bit of extra income.

But of course, it's not all about work.

Have some fun in the beautiful pool, doing laps or lazing under the overhead shade sail.

But beware, the outdoor entertaining area will be the envy of friends and family who may never want to leave.

You will no doubt need a place for all of the toys so that's where the 20 metre x 12m three-phase powered workshop comes in handy.

A spacious, exposed aggregate verandah surrounds the property and it also has a stunning double door entry.

It features spacious living areas with a functional and modern kitchen including a new oven and rangehood, plenty of bench and cupboard space, room for a large fridge, overhead storage, a stunning splashback and three-seat breakfast bar.

The open-plan living and dining area has a new wood fire and plenty of room for the family, making this space the hub of the home.

The master suite is spacious with double door access to the outdoor area with stunning views and the ensuite has a large shower and lots of storage/vanity space.

The master bedroom also features his and her's walk-in wardrobes.

All four minor bedrooms are carpeted, double sized and have built-in wardrobes.

The laundry has ample bench space and a generous amount of cupboard storage.

New ceiling fans and new ducted evaporative air-conditioning are throughout the home.

The property also includes a new septic system, 30m deep bore which services the house, five additional water points are available, a five megalitre water licence, a 140,000 litre rainwater tank and 24 solar panels.

The property is divided into five paddocks, including an orchard.

Price: $1.38m

Location: Boyanup

Area: 19.4ha

Agent: Landmark Real Estate Bunbury