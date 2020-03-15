Gessner deep ripper demos draw interest

THE benefits of deep ripping soils to help unlock crop yield potential are increasingly being realised and again underpinned strong interest in recent demonstrations throughout the State of one of the latest machines used for the practice.

Jakke Little, with McIntosh & Son at Esperance, said on sandplain country, growers were consistently achieving cereal yield gains of about one tonne a hectare following deep ripping.

Mr Little said while they were bringing clay to the surface in sandy areas closer to the coast to help improve soil structures, in northern areas the focus was on breaking hardpans in heavier soils.

McIntosh & Son has staged multiple demonstrations of the Gessner Industries Hydraulic Deep Ripper (HDR-6011) in recent weeks and it is now headed into other southern areas, providing opportunity for more growers to inspect the machine.

Mr Little said one of the major attributes with the Australian-made Gessner ripper was its ability to rip to a depth of 700 millimetres.

"Most machines can rip to a depth on the sandplain, but it becomes more difficult in heavier country,'' Mr Little said.

The Gessner Industries Hydraulic Deep Ripper (HDR-6011) being demonstrated to a grower near Esperance, pulled by a Versatile DeltaTrack tractor.

"It's the weight in the frame with the Gessner machine that allows it to deep rip to that depth in country where some other systems don't stay in the ground.''

As a result, it works hard and the McIntosh & Son team have been pulling it with a 460 kiloWatt (620 horsepower) Versatile DeltaTrack tractor.

Mr Little said the shape of the tynes, in contrast to straighter tynes with most other machines, also resulted in greater lift and sideways shattering effect in soil profiles.

"It's more of a 'J' shape and so it locks in the ground rather than riding out,'' he said.

There are 11 tynes spaced at 545mm intervals across the machine, providing a true six metre wide ripping swath.

Mr Little said an optional hydraulic crumble roller with the Gessner ripper featured an accumulator and pressure-compensating valve, providing automatic pressure adjustment when required.

"It's got a tolerance and if you are going from sandplain and hit some coffee rock, for example, it will have a spike in pressure and will keep that pressure on the roller,'' he said.

The machine provides nearly 3000 kilograms of breakout force and the centre frame is manufactured with 16mm RHS steel.

Mr Little said growers had been particularly impressed with the tradesmanship and complete build of the Gessner Industries Hydraulic Deep Ripper (HDR-6011), especially considering concerns about longevity with other systems.

They also were pleased with the local warranty, service and parts back-up for the machine through the McIntosh & Son branch network.

"We have been working closely with Gessner linked with grower feedback from the demonstrations and the response has been very quick, which is excellent,'' Mr Little said.

Growers who also have taken immediate advantage with a machine on their properties have been thrilled with its performance.

Southern growers who may be interested in a demonstration or further information on the Gessner Industries Hydraulic Deep Ripper (HDR-6011) can contact Ben Daniell at McIntosh & Son, Katanning on 0427 080 993.