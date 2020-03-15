Yogi to light up at Lights on the Hill

OUTBACK Truckers star Glenn 'Yogi' Kendall, Katanning, has agreed to be course commentator at next month's Lights on the Hill vintage machinery field day.

To be held on Talbot Farm, Brunswick, on Saturday, April 18, Yogi is just the man to give visitors all the information of what is mainly a focus on vintage trucks this year.

The theme centres on the 100th anniversary of Mack trucks in Australia and event co-ordinator Robert Cook says there already are Mack aficionados lining up to bring their old Mack trucks to display.

Yogi is a great addition and his positive personality will certainly add a lot of humour and liveliness to the day.

He could get another nickname after Lights with Torque's suggestion 'chameleon'.

Normally he pilots a bonneted Kenworth T400 but it hasn't stopped him winning Scania's biennial Truck Driver Competition at Melbourne's Sandown Raceway and now he will be talking Mack.

Glenn and his wife Amanda and their son Jack and daughter Lucinda, have been featured on The Discovery Channel's Outback Truckers' .

Robert said support for the event was growing and he expected a large crowd on par with last year's record effort of more than 4500 visitors.

"We are also receiving great support from local family-owned company

B & J Catalano who also will be mounting a big display of vintage Mack trucks normally housed in the family's museum on the farm," Robert said.

Mack Truck Australia is also on board with company representatives attending on the day.