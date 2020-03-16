Pastoralists losing big water opportunity: PGA

THE Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA (PGA) is calling for a better use of the excess water in the Kimberley for pastoralists who have struggled with dry conditions for years.

The PGA said the drenching rains brought by ex-Tropical Cyclone Esther in the past week have highlighted the lack of water catchment infrastructure throughout the Kimberley.

"With the Kimberley recording some of the highest rainfall totals in the past two years, it is an absolute disgrace that pastoralists in the Fitzroy River catchment area are being denied the opportunity to capture and store this welcome rain under the McGowan government's No Dams policy," said PGA president Tony Seabrook.

"For the past two years, Kimberley pastoralists have been struggling with water due to the poor wet seasons, with 2019 being one of the driest seasons on record.

"And while the recent drenching that came from Esther crossing the Kimberley is welcome relief for pastoralists, it is unfortunately short-lived, as there is no ability to capture the rising flood waters in the Fitzroy catchment area, which means hundreds of gigalitres of much needed fresh water will flow uncaptured into the ocean.

"This is a wasted opportunity, not only for pastoralists but for all residents in WA's north as well."

Mr Seabrook said "unlike other States, WA doesn't have a water supply problem, it has a water access problem".

"Yet policies including ensuring no dams on the Fitzroy River only serve to hinder the growth and development of our northern cattle and agricultural industries."

Water Minister Dave Kelly responded by saying that the State government "went to the election (in 2017) with a commitment to not allow damming of the Fitzroy River and we received a mandate for that policy".

"The no dams' policy only applies to the Fitzroy River and its tributaries, it doesn't apply across other water systems in the Kimberley," Mr Kelly said.

"We don't want to make the same mistakes with the Fitzroy, as were made on the east coast with the Murray Darling.

"For that reason, we are committed to protecting the environmental and cultural values of the Fitzroy while supporting opportunities for economic development that take a sensitive, staged and sustainable approach."

Mr Kelly said the government was investigating "sustainable opportunities for economic development alongside its commitment to protect the environmental and cultural values of the Fitzroy".

"The State government is currently engaged in consultation with a range of stakeholders in the catchment, including the PGA, on a water allocation plan.

"The past two dry seasons have been some of the driest on record.

"Reduced rainfall from climate change is creating water supply problems across Western Australia and this is one of our biggest challenges."

Mr Seabrook said it was a "crock" that the government had a mandate for its no dam's policy.

"Nobody voted them into power about what they said up there," he said.

"It's a cheap and easy shot to fire.

"And just because it is their policy it doesn't make it a good idea."

Mr Seabrook said the minister's comments "all sound good" but after three years in government there was still no "water allocation plan" in place.

"It's very conservative at best and almost meaningless," he said.

"How long does it take to put a plan together?"

Mr Seabrook said pastoralists had "missed out" on utilising the previous flood waters of five years ago and now they were missing out on these because no action has been taken.

The PGA is opposed to the idea of the government converting the Fitzroy Catchment area into a national park, citing the lack of management of current parks where vermin run rampant and bushfires often start due to excess fuel loads.

"The land would be better preserved in the hands of those who currently manage it," Mr Seabrook said.

"All they are asking for is access to more water."

Hancock Prospecting wants to undertake an irrigation project which would take 325 gigalitres of water out of the Fitzroy system once it reaches a certain height and store it in tanks, at a cost of about $230 million.

The concept would create about 100 jobs in the region, producing fodder for cattle on stations owned by Gina Rinehart.

It would be the largest irrigation project in the southern hemisphere.

Environs Kimberley has concerns about the proposal and said it may lead to an environmental disaster, but the PGA has said it could be the best thing to happen for pastoralists in the Kimberley.