THE PUSH is on to get a permanent registration for a glyphosate-based herbicide for use to crop-top feed barley.

The registration would replace the temporary Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) temporary permit for use of glyphosate as a desiccant on feed barley.

The APVMA has published a Trade Advice Notice (TAN) for the proposed registration of Bayer's product Roundup Ultra Max for use on feed barley and has invited submissions from the industry on whether it should be granted.

Desiccation is popular in nations harvesting in potentially cold weather, but in Australia it is used more as a tool for even ripening and to kill late germinating weeds.

There have been some within the Aussie grains sector who have spoken against the practice due to issues with reducing maximum residue levels (MRLs) for trace amounts of glyphosate in key export markets, however farming groups such as GPA regard it as a potentially valuable agronomic tool.

Only feed barley can be treated in this manner as malt barley seed needs to be viable to be of use in the brewing industry.

Interested parties have until March 27 to put in a submission on the trade implications of this proposal.

The APVMA is able to consider comments relating to the legislative grounds for the assessment, which are the trade implications of the use of the product.

The Trade Advice Notice provides a summary of the APVMA's residue and trade assessment.

The story Push for permanent crop-topping registration first appeared on Farm Online.