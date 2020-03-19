Citrus forum gives growers networking opps | PHOTOS

+14 Click on the image above to see more.





























AUSTRALIAN citrus's biggest issues were covered at this year's Citrus Australia Market Outlook Forum in Melbourne earlier this month.

More than 150 representatives from the growing, packing and marketing sectors of the citrus industry attended to hear from both national and international experts within the citrus field.

Apart from the information delivery, the event provided a platform for networking as well a stage to honour those who have contributed to the industry.

