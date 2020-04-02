Stay up-to-date with our daily COVID-19 Informer newsletter

I'm not sure about you, but I've gone through the stages. Panic, shock, more panic and then information overload. I fear apathy is next, which can't happen because now, more than ever, we need to stay informed.

There is so much information out there about the COVID-19 pandemic and even for someone working in the media industry the onslaught of push notifications, emails and news bulletins is overwhelming.



At ACM we want to keep you informed about coronavirus in Australia day-to-day and what is happening around the world, but we don't want you to feel like you have to switch off to gain clarity or peace.



We will be providing a twice daily email digest on the unfolding situation at 7.30am and 5.30pm.

Our morning digest will keep you up-to-date on what happened around the world while Australia was sleeping. Our evening digest will provide you with the key information you need to know from the day that has gone.



Following these digests will keep you informed so you can make decisions about what to do next and will help you to understand the changes in the world around you.



These updates will be available on our homepage, but if you'd prefer we will send it to your email inbox. You can sign up here.

This means you can turn off your push notifications, stay away from social media and choose when you are ready to take time to keep up to date. Here is an example of what you can expect, written by our national news editor Janine Graham.

On the other hand if you are ready for some non-coronavirus related news arriving in your inbox, then we encourage you to sign up to our Voice of Real Australia newsletter. We're making this newsletter a coronavirus free zone from Wednesday.

Voice of Real Australia focuses on stories that are not being told by other publishers and we hope it can provide some relief during these times.

Keep safe and informed

Gayle Tomlinson

ACM, Head of Audience