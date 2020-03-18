As COVID-19 restrictions tighten with gatherings of 100 people or more banned and more events are scrubbed from the rural events calendar, one South Australian field day has got innovative.



AgriWebb co-founder John Fargher said as the farming community could no longer come together for the South East Field Days, which was meant to be held in Lucindale, SA, this week (March 20 and 21), AgriWebb decided to host a virtual field day instead.

On Friday, March 20, the company will host its first ever virtual field day.

"This is the first of many exciting new initiatives that AgriWebb will be hosting this year, bringing together the community with technology innovators to help propel the livestock industry into the digital era," Mr Fargher said.

The series of video sessions will kick off from 9am (AEST) where AgriWebb will be sharing what's new in technology in livestock. Sessions include topics such as 'management strategies for high lambing rates' with livestock specialist Dr Rick White, and a host of other special guest presenters talking about the latest and greatest in on-farm technology.

Register for free here: info.agriwebb.com/sefd

The story Field day goes virtual as COVID-19 hits first appeared on Farm Online.