Narngulu is back with a strong offering

ON the back of more favourable conditions through the pastoral regions of WA, the Narngulu Invitational Bos Indicus Bull Sale is back on the bull selling roster this year.

The sale, which will be held at the Coolona Saleyards, is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, April 8 commencing at 10am.

This year's sale, which will be conducted by Nutrien Livestock, will feature an offering of 104 Droughtmaster bulls and 22 Brahman bulls from a number of regular vendors plus one first-time seller.

Nutrien Livestock commercial and stud cattle manager Paul Mahony said the vendors got together and decided last year that due to poor seasonal conditions they wouldn't host a sale, but this year the sale has returned with the seasonal conditions having improved and looking more favourable.

"Like in previous years the vendors will offer a very strong and well-presented quality line-up of bulls," Mr Mahony said.

"The vendors have really invested in the genetics of their bulls and it shows in the teams which will be offered in the sale.

"We have been to all the studs and inspected the bulls with the vendors over the past two weeks and buyers won't be disappointed with the quality of the offering as it will be a good line-up of both Droughtmaster and Brahman bulls.

"It is the first time we as agents have inspected the bulls with the vendors for a long time and we were very impressed

"The vendors should be commended on their efforts in getting together a great line-up of bulls.

"Anyone looking for bulls should certainly attend the sale as we believe there will be bulls on offer to cater for everyone."

In the Droughtmaster section of the catalogue three studs will offer bulls.

The Mutton family, Fieldhouse stud, Wickepin, will present the biggest line-up having nominated 85 bulls while Dick Vincent, De Grey Park stud, Capel, will offer nine sires and first-time vendor Munda Reds stud, Gingin, will present a line of 10 bulls.

The Brahman offering of 22 bulls which will be presented by three vendors may be small in size, but it won't lack quality.

The biggest vendor in the Brahman section will be Reg and Carole Teakle, Oakvale stud, Northampton, with 12 bulls.

The other two vendors in the Brahman portion of the sale will be the Wesley family's Charlesville stud, Southern Cross, with six bulls and the Lovelock family's Canterbury stud, New Norcia, with four bulls.

Hard copies of the catalogue will be available by the end of the week for prospective buyers.