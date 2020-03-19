"Still a good business"says MacTiernan

THE Western Australian farming industry is stronger than ever, despite challenges being faced on many fronts, according to Western Australian Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan.

The ability of the WA agricultural industry to function in an ever-changing environment was the key message of Ms MacTiernan's address at the WAFarmers annual conference, held at The Westin Perth hotel last Friday.

Climate change, drought, bushfires, consumer demands and digital connectivity are just some of the issues facing the ag industry now and in the future.

Ms MacTiernan said climate change was going to continue to drive an ongoing need for adaptation.

"We've already seen demands from consumers and banks that industry needs to reduce its carbon footprint," Ms MacTiernan said.

"Domestic and international consumers and buyers are demanding more in relation to environmental sustainability, animal welfare and the nutritional quality of their food.

"We see people changing their diets and wanting more assurance about the provenance and process of production."

Global forces and growing geo-political instabilities are causing a rise in security risks, while digital connectivity is changing farmer business enterprises and farmers need access to broadband and the digital infrastructure that our competitors have.

Ms MacTiernan said the change being faced by the industry was constant.

"The government, primary industries and the farming community are going to have to continue to partner to be able to adapt and build resilience in an increasingly variable and dynamic external environment," she said.

"It's also really important to acknowledge and promote that WA farming is still good business and this is not a bastardised industry.

"We're seeing young people coming back into the industry and our research is showing that for young people, one of the attractors into agriculture is the sense of being engaged with the environmental process."

It's widely acknowledged that 2019 was a tough year across WA, with grain production hitting about 11.3 million tonnes, which was a 25 per cent reduction on 2018.

However prices have remained quite good, while wool and meat have also continued to hold up.

Ms MacTiernan said despite the challenges, WA farmers were still doing quite well financially.

"We've got the ABARES (Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics) reports and the financial reports for Western Australian broadacre farms in 2018/19 was the highest recorded since ABARES annual surveys started in 1977/78," she said.

"We reached $497,000, that's obviously going to drop down for 2019/20 financial years because of the lower harvest, but even that is 34pc higher than the 10-year average.

"We're seeing WA come second only to the Northern Territory average farming income, which is an incredible testament to the achievements of our farmers."