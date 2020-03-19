Tasmania forces isolation for all 'non-essential' travellers

All 'non-essential' travellers to Tasmania will be forced to self-isolate on arrival to the island state, the Tasmanian Premier has announced this morning.



The Apple Isle so far has 10 cases of COVID-19, and as part of measures to slow the spread, visitors from interstate will need to self-isolate.



Peter Gutwein held a press conference where he declared a state of emergency and explained that people who broke the self-isolation rule would face a $16,800 fine or six months in prison.



"From midnight on Friday, only essential travellers will be allowed into Tasmania without going into quarantine," Mr Gutwein said.



"Any non-essential traveller into Tasmania will be required to go into a period of 14 days of quarantine. Essential travellers will be those that are important to our health effort, or to an emergency situation, or those that keep our trade links running."

Mr Gutwein said the borders won't be shut to needed supplies, and ships will continue to run.

