Liebe Group delivers annual grower update

CCDM extension co-ordinator Kylie Ireland (left), GRDC grower relations manager Jo Wheeler and CCDM researcher Fran Lopez-Ruiz.

Mike Pearse (left), Wubin and Brad Mcilroy, Pithara.

RSM assistant manager Reagan Manns (left) and Centre for Crop Disease Management (CCDM) research fellow Noel Knight.

Liebe Group president Blayn Carlshausen, administration officer Jessica Fletcher and research and development co-ordinator Judy Storer.

GrainGrowers deputy chairman Rod Birch and Lily Martin, Dalwallinu.

Peter Bryant (left), Latham and Pacific Seeds area manager Steve Lamb.

Rocks Gone parts manager Joanne Pannell, Brad West, Buntine and Rocks Gone salesman Gaz Hunter.

During the day the topics were varied and in the evening the bubbles were flowing at the Liebe Group Crop Updates at Dalwallinu recently.

Presentations included a global grains outlook from Rabobank, fertiliser strategies for 2020 from CSBP, new herbicide options from Elders and how to keep society on the farmers' side from Australian Wool Innovation.

The informative part of the day was followed by oysters and champagne sponsored by Scott's Watheroo Dolomite.

