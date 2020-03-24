Busy year as livestock issues continue

MT BARKER farmer David Slade has been re-elected unopposed as president of the WAFarmers livestock section at the recent WAFarmers Fuel The Tank 2020 Conference at The Westin Perth hotel.

Myalup farmer Geoff Pearson was elected unopposed as vice president.

In his annual livestock report Mr Slade said that a new livestock executive had been established within the organisation, "comprising the president, vice president and cattle, wool and red meat/live export representatives", who would provide support to the president and the executive manager Jessica Wallace, who took over from Kim Haywood last year.

Jeff Murray has taken the lead role on live exports.

In his report, Mr Slade said that a key focus for 2020 would be "on adjusting potential shipping shoulders (to the live export moratorium) given positive onboard data collected by exporters".

"Live sheep exports have continued following the 2019 Federal election," Mr Slade said.

"This was a win for WA sheep producers and bought much-needed time for industry to implement, meet and exceed new regulatory requirements.

"WAFarmers continues to work with industry and government to ensure the live sheep trade continues."

Mr Slade said throughout the year they had been "involved in multiple meetings with live exporters".

"We are advocating for a more workable moratorium with dates supported by sound onboard data collection," he said.

"We have a firm position that we would not accept an extended suspension so we are still pushing back on that."

Mr Slade said WAFarmers has taken "a bold stance in terms of the animal welfare review".

"We'll continue to work with the minister and the animal welfare review panel, to achieve an acceptable and workable outcome for commercial livestock animal welfare," Mr Slade said.

"We'll be on the front foot in putting forward solutions that will work for all parties involved in promoting and uphold leading animal welfare (standards)."

Mr Slade said WAFarmers had been active in lobbying State and Federal governments to fund the Esperance extension to the State Barrier Fence and after 20 years of industry campaigning, the $11 million fence was approved.

"These are just a few of the things we have done on behalf of WAFarmers members," he said.