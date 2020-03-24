The Sheep Collective awarded for marketing

THE Sheep Collective was named the winner of The PrintSync Pinnacle Award for Marketing Excellence at an exclusive gala dinner at The Westin Perth hotel recently.

The award recognised an organisation that has achieved outstanding results through key initiatives that demonstrate leadership and commitment to excellence in marketing and public relations.

The Sheep Collective managing director Holly Ludeman received the award on behalf of the organisation.

"When there is a void of information it will be filled and in the live export sector and many other intensive agricultural industries, this is often a loud activist voice opposed to these industries," Ms Ludeman said.

"In Vietnam, Kuwait, Qatar and Indonesia tonight people are eating food that we have provided them and I think we should be proud of that."

Ms Ludeman thanked all The Sheep Collective supporters with a special thank you to the consultants that have helped bring the vision to life - The Hub Marketing Communications, Lush - The Content Agency and Media Stable.

"Live export isn't sexy, it can be dirty, dusty and smelly but it's not cruel," Ms Ludeman said.

"I realised that whilst we were great at what we did, we weren't telling anyone we were just getting on with it.

"Our work is never done, we will continue to tell our stories and communicate through shared values, which is a powerful way to connect with our audience."

As a winner The Sheep Collective receives leadership and management training to the value of $20,000 to give to a charity of their choice, The Sheep Collective chose to give its donation to Good Sammy's.

At the WAFarmers annual conference dinner, also at The Westin Perth hotel, Ms Ludeman received the AgConnect award for meritorious service to the wider agriculture industry by a member of WAFarmers, with the nominee being under the age of 40 years.