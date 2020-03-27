Katanning ewes make $250 at Elders sale

PRODUCERS took advantage of the AuctionsPlus online platform offering a total of 24,272 head of sheep and lambs last week when Elders hosted its second sale for the year.

The offering was divided into 57 lots, with 27 lots and 12,652 heads being sold under the hammer to achieve a gross of $1.844 million and an average of $146.

To further improve clearance numbers several passed in lines sold after the sale.

Topping the sale at $250 was a line of 400 orange tag, January shorn Dohne station mated ewes, with an average weight of 63.3kg offered by Ewlyamartup, Katanning.

The ewes had been running with Dohne rams at 2.5 per cent from January 18 to February 22.

The Katanning operation also sold a line of 180 2016 and 2017-drop Dohne ewes for $230.

The January shorn ewes had been joined to Dohne rams from January 18 to February 22.

The second top price in the sale was $240 for a large line of 1360 station mated, December shorn, orange tag Merino ewes offered by Wandibirrup Grazing Co, Arthur River.

The line of ewes had been running with Border Leicester rams at 1pc from February 10 to March 23.

The operation also sold a line of 976 2016 and 2017-drop, January shorn ewes for $240.

The line, which was based on East Strathglen and Centre Plus bloodlines, were joined to Border Leicester rams at 1.8pc from February 10 to March 23.

Buyers were keen to source lambs from the sale and MG & PM Blight, Highbury, sold a line of 195 Merino wether lambs, December shorn, 2019 drop for $177 to the top lamb price.

The next best lamb price made was $171 for 230 October shorn, green tag, Far Valley bloodline, Dohne ewe lambs with an average weight of 44.4kg offered by David Kain, Arthur River.

There was two lines that sold for $170, the first was a line of 800, green tag, January shorn, White Suffolk and Poll Merino mixed sex lambs from GP Ayers and Sons, Bornholm.

The second line consisted of 624 November shorn, Poll Dorset and Poll Merino mixed sex lambs from A & PD Moore, Narrogin (408.9c/kg).

Dwyer Brothers, Northam, offered 230 March shorn, green tag, Longdale and Canternatting bloodline, Poll Dorset-Merino mixed sex store lambs and sold them for $168.

A line of 500 AMS bloodline, November shorn, Merino ewe lambs at an average weight of 41.8kg offered by M & S Tighe, Kellerberrin, made a final bid of $166.

Also making good money selling for $164 was a draft of 370 Poll Dorset-Merino 2019-drop mixed sex lambs offered by NG & MG McLean, Corrigin.

Selling for $162 (399.6c/kg, liveweight) was a line of 375 February shorn, green tag, Merino wether lambs from AJ & LD Szczecinski, Corrigin.

Melchiorre Farms, Narrogin, offered 65 October shorn, green tag Poll Dorset-Merino mixed sex lambs selling them for $161 (350c/kg, liveweight).

Another line from Melchiorre Farms consisting of 264 October shorn, green tag, Angenup bloodline Merino wether lambs sold for $154 (387.8c/kg, liveweight).

Other lines that sold included 689 February shorn MPM-Dohne-Merino ewe lambs, weighing an average of 37.8kg from Wandibirrup Grazing Company for $150, while a line of 95 December shorn, Merino ewe lambs averaging 41.3kg made $146 (360c/kg liveweight) offered by MG & PM Blight, Highbury.

An offering from Baboo Pastoral Co, Green Range consisting of 327 December shorn, green tag, Manunda and Pyramid Poll bloodlines Merino wether lambs saw a winning bid of $145.