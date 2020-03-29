New dealer for Seed Terminator

SOUTH-Australian-based Seed Terminator has appointed CLAAS Harvest Centre to its Western Australian dealer network.

It means the Seed Terminator can now be retro-fitted to all major class headers of all colours.

And the company has appointed former Boekeman Machinery product support manager Brett Asphar as its go-to man with a stylish title - educator and continuous improvement engineer.

According to Brett he would prefer to be known as just 'Brett'.

"My role is to facilitate the integration of the Seed Terminator with any colour combine harvester," he said.

"I have been in on the ground floor when the company first set up in WA and I now have extensive knowledge of how the Seed Terminator works.

"I am ready to help with any problems customers might encounter, along with company support specialist Joe Limbaugh."

Brett said the move to expand specialist support in WA was made because of increased demand for the Seed Terminator.

"We have more than 100 units in operation in WA and the feedback has been very positive," he said.

"We've also got good enquiry for the 2020 harvest, along with orders that are now building steadily and I expect a lot more once we get a break to the season.

"With our current manufacturing schedule for this season's machines in full swing, early order machines will begin to become available in the coming weeks."

Brett can be contacted on 0427 213 389 if you want to order a Seed Terminator now to guarantee its fitted and ready to go for the harvest.