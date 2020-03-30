'Lights' will be back next year

A MEETING of the Tracmach South West Group last week has stamped a date for next year's Lights on the Hill vintage machinery field day at Brunswick.

It will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021 and will maintain this year's theme of celebrating 100 years of Mack trucks.

According to Lights co-ordinator Robert Cook, organisers will be approaching Mack Trucks for its support, while transport group B & J Catalano has already indicated its support.

That's a positive focus underlining that we will get through the COVID-19 virus.