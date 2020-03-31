Claim extra mobile data before cut-off

Telstra's offer for extra mobile data, set to expire tonight, has been extended to the 18th of April.

Existing post-paid mobile customers can take advantage of the offer by downloading and logging into the My Telstra app on their device then registering through the link provided.

In a statement made earlier this month Telstra CEO Andrew Penn said demand for connectivity was rising rapidly as rates of people working, studying and self-isolating at home increased in response to COVID-19 .

"Post-paid customers can receive an extra 25 gigabytes of data on their plan to use in Australia within 30 days to facilitate the need for a more mobile workforce," he said.

Mr Penn said tor pre-paid customers, they would need an active recharge of $40 or above to get 10GB of additional data, and would also need to apply via the app.

