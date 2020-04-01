A bit of Melbourne in the Wheatbelt

IT has long been a passion of mine to have a vintage coffee/catering van even before they were a thing.

But something amazing happened last year - I decided to stop talking about it and turned my dream into a reality.

I set about designing my little 'Lizzy' with a piece of chalk on a shearing shed floor, trying to visualise it while it was being manufactured in Melbourne - 3194 kilometres away.

I am thankful for the internet, which was my medium for sourcing the equipment and getting it to the workshop - all unseen and just a vision in my head.

Digital photos were exchanged back and forth and the necessary amendments were made.

Lizzy's coffee machine was made in the United Kingdom and is uniquely gas, making it more versatile and robust for a mobile environment.

Caterer Sam Aurisch, has fulfilled her dream of launching 'Lizzy'a versatile platform which can be used as a coffee, catering or bar van.

There are only a couple of places you can source these coffee machines in Australia.

Only wanting the best for the biggest ticket item in the van meant I also had to purchase the coffee machine unseen.

The day came for Lizzy to start her long journey across the Nullarbor and I prayed she would make it in one piece.

When I laid eyes on her for the first time it was a very surreal moment.

I could touch her and stand in her after eight years of living in my head.

Best of all, we could finally start our adventures together.

All the food available in Lizzy is made from scratch from Sam Aurischs farm kitchen (registered).

The scheduled completion was inevitably delayed somewhat and this made for a crazy sleep deprived week ahead of setting her up for her first big outing at our local Bruce Rock and Districts Agricultural Show.

I did not have lessons on how to drive the coffee machine, with my only training being a barista course and I was relying heavily on YouTube videos and some manic phone calls to a great mentor who runs his own successful coffee roasting business.

Who in their right mind uses their coffee and catering van for the first time ever at a big bustling show?

What a steep learning curve that was.

I have been a caterer for a long time and wanted to bring something unique to the Wheatbelt.

The beauty of Lizzy is she can be as flexible or as versatile as you need her to be.

She can be hired as a coffee van, a bar or both.

The name you ask?

Well, Elizabeth is my middle name and some would say that Lizzy is my alter ego.

She is more fun and can even be a little bit naughty.

In this fast-paced world we live in, I am excited to celebrate the simple pleasures and create a space where friends can gather and share a good old fashioned home-made cake and a cuppa.

Whether this be in a shed, a paddock or down the street.

We hope to see you out and about soon.