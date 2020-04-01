New Holland releases new Rolabar rake

NEW Holland has released a new model Rolabar rake for the 2020 season.

Designated the Model 230, it replaces the Model 216 with the company claiming the new model delivers more performance and durability.

It is a V-rake with a maximum raking width of 9.14 metres, using seven bar baskets each housing 259 rubber-mounted tynes.

That's a total of 518 tynes to ensure clean and efficient raking performance.

All tyne bars run on double ball bearings and the tractor-mounted electronic control box manages rake functions including basket raise and lower, rake fold and unfold, basket angle, flotation mode, basket speed and hydraulic drive on and off functions.

The rake baskets are fitted with gauge wheels to ensure excellent ground following characteristics.

New Holland product manager (Hay & Forage) Sune Nielsen said the rake was designed specifically from customer feedback.

"The Model 230 provides the larger haymaker with a high-performance rake and the benefit that the Rolabar configuration brings to quality haymaking," Mr Nielson said.

Units of the new Rolabar 230 are arriving in Australia and interested customers can contact their local New Holland dealer.