Three vacancies up for grabs on the CBH advisory council

CBH Group's Growers' Advisory Council (GAC) has three vacant positions up for grabs, with nominations now open for WA growers to fill the empty seats.

The GAC, which is made up of 16 councillors, provides a formal channel to facilitate feedback and communication between the co-operative's grower members and the CBH Board and management team.

There are three positions open for growers to join the GAC in 2020, with positions vacant in Districts 1, 2 and 4, after the expiry of the terms of sitting councillors.

CBH chairman Wally Newman said since its establishment in 2002, the GAC had played an integral role in communicating grass roots matters to those leading the co-operative.

"Becoming a part of our GAC is a great way to contribute to the future of your co-operative and advocate important grower issues while enhancing your own personal and professional skills," Mr Newman said.

A GAC councillor's term is a single period of four years and there is a minimum number of councillors required from each of CBH's five districts.

Councillors are expected to attend meetings four times a year in Perth, with reasonable accommodation and travel expenses paid for.

Mr Newman said the CBH board and management team placed considerable value in the feedback provided from the GAC.

"It's a great way to positively influence your co-operative," he said.

"The GAC has served as an excellent platform for emerging leaders within the CBH community, demonstrated through the election of many former GAC members to the CBH board."

Those interested in joining the GAC will need to address the selection criteria provided on CBH's website and provide five referees by Friday, April 24.

Successful candidates are selected by a panel consisting of directors and representatives from the GAC and CBH Group management through an interview process.

As a result of travel restrictions and social distancing practices in place due to COVID-19, the interview process will be completed via teleconference this year.