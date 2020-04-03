We're all in this together

THE escalation of the coronavirus pandemic means we are now living in uncertain times.

Across all industries jobs are being lost, businesses are shutting their doors and we can only speculate about how long it will be before we return to some kind of 'normal'.

There is no doubting - there will be tough times ahead.

However, as we face each challenge and react to every twist and turn, one thing we can rely on is agriculture.

Now, more than ever, we need our farmers to continue to produce the world-class commodities that will help our country recover - and keep us fed.

Sadly it has taken a pandemic for many city-centric people to realise what we have always known - without farmers, Australia wouldn't grow.

The world is only now appreciating that every day, at least three times a day - you need a farmer.

Agriculture is a great industry to be involved in and while there are always challenges, it is the resilience of everyone involved that will see us through.

All the indicators are that it will be a solid year for commodity prices - grains, beef, lamb and mutton and the Bureau of Meteorology has forecast WA should benefit from above-average rainfall across the State for the April to June quarter.

It is a new world at the moment - one that has not been experienced by the majority of people - and one of the challenges will be to get the right information as we navigate through these uncharted waters.

This means, now more than ever before, you need a reliable source of news that will help you make informed decisions.

Farm Weekly is that trusted source.

We have been here for 98 years and over that time we have become the 'farmer's bible' for the agricultural industry - delivering trusted and accurate information to generations of farmers.

We intend to be here in 2022 to celebrate our centenary.

Farm Weekly is your go-to source when it comes to WA agricultural news and also what is happening nationally in the rural sector and we are here to stand side-by-side with industry to work through this pandemic.

Farm Weekly will not be isolated from the many challenges to be faced over the coming months, we are no different to the many large and small businesses, not only in the rural towns but also in the capital cities, that will suffer economically as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And let's not forget the emotional toll that lost jobs and closing the doors on businesses will have on all involved.

Fires, drought and floods have been part of the fabric of rural Australia since colonisation, but this is a new enemy, unseen, but not invincible.

We will get through this together and emerge stronger, perhaps more considerate and compassionate to our fellow human beings.

And agriculture, and the people involved in this great industry, will have again led the way.