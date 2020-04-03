CBH calls off grower study tour for 2020

CBH's annual grower study tour has officially been called off due to the outbreak of COVID-19 around the world.

The plan was to take more than 40 grain growers to China and the Philippines from June 22 to July 4, but in February CBH told growers it had canned the proposed trip and would instead visit Europe in September.

However, last week, the co-op decided to cancel the trip altogether.

A CBH Group spokeswoman said due to the active outbreak of the coronavirus and uncertainty surrounding future health, safety and travel protocols, they had decided to cancel the 2020 CBH Grower Study Tour to Europe.

"The health and safety of our growers, employees and the wider community is our utmost priority, and the cancellation of the tour is one of several measures we've taken to ensure we're doing our part to counter the spread of the virus," she said

"While we're disappointed this year's Grower Study Tour will not go ahead this September, we look forward to planning another tour once it is safe to do so.

"We will reassess our travel options next year and inform growers when the opportunity arises for expressions of interest to participate in the next tour."

The annual grower study tour has been running for about a decade and in that time has taken countless CBH members to grain-buying countries to visit manufacturers, processors, flour and feed mills, and ports.