New Holland releases a new large baler

NEW Holland released a new BigBaler 1290 High Density large square baler at its national dealer conference in New South Wales recently.

The company claims the new model provides up to 22 per cent higher density than conventional large square balers and increased productivity and comfort with a unique SmartShift gearbox.

It also incorporates a 29 knife CropCutter system and a LoopMaster knotting technology that eliminates twine offcuts and increases tensile strength.

According to New Holland brand president Carlo Lambro, the new model also has an industry-first hydraulic axle concept with large tandem wheels.

"This latest model, built at our Centre of Harvesting Excellence in Zedelgem, Belgium, is the culmination of more than 30 years of baling excellence," Mr Lambro said.

According to WA New Holland dealer Barry Coote, Brookton, the 1290 is equipped with several new features that the hay market will demand in the future.

"I think this baler will dominate the high density baler market because it has been extensively tested in Australian conditions," Mr Coote said.

A new MaxiSweep pick-up helps to feed crops at higher rates, resulting in increased capacity and performance.

The company said the new gearbox delivered a soft start-up, resulting in greater comfort for the operator and overload protection for the tractor's driveline.

The driveline concept, a silver medal winner at last year's Agritechnica Show in Germany, features a two-speed powershift start-up technology that delivers a smooth baler engagement with a 79pc increase in torque.

The operator engages the baler at a tractor PTO speed of 850 rpm, the SmartShift gearbox automatically shifts from first to second gear, accelerating to a maximum flywheel speed of 1440 rpm at full tractor PTO speed - one of the highest flywheel speeds in the segment.

This smooth start-up process protects the tractor and baler drivelines.

The flywheel is significantly heavier than on BigBaler Plus models and is 16pc bigger in diameter, coming in at 1080 millimetres.

The flywheel's higher speed and larger size deliver 230pc more energy, resulting in more comfortable and efficient baling.

A multi-plate brake with internal cooling, integrated in the gearbox, slows down the plunger and stops it when it reaches the optimum start position.

It also serves as an emergency brake capable of stopping the plunger safely within eight seconds.

Additional customer benefits include the service mode with slow driveline rotation and overload protection.

The short drawbar concept ensures excellent visibility for the operator and manoeuvrability.

Comfort is further enhanced with a new intuitive user interface using the large IntelliView IV touch-screen display.

A range of automated features, such as the IntelliCruise technology system, automatically adjusts tractor speed.

According to New Holland, the 1290 features the longest bale chamber in its segment, at 4.05

metres, and impressive high plunger force.

With a 748mm stroke, the plunger force is significantly maximised to reach as much as 58pc more than BigBaler 1290 Plus models, for even denser bales.

The heavy-duty density ring features three top-mounted double-acting cylinders and two each left and right, which is unique in this application.

The double-acting cylinders are controlled by two hydraulic pumps and ensure full density within the first bales, when starting up with an empty bale chamber.

The 1290 also carries over from the previous model all the benefits of the CropCutter system and the pre-compression chamber technology specifically developed for high density baling.

The LoopMaster knotting technology, builds on the brand's double-knotting system introducing a loop-style second knot.

This results in up to 26pc more tensile strength that reduces breakages and eliminates twine offcuts.

The benefits are two-fold - it eliminates more than six kilometres or 46 kilograms of twine offcuts in a 10,000-bale season and ensures very tight knots, which significantly reduces twine snapping.

The extra-large twine box accommodates 36 XL balls of twine and is already compatible

with future XXL balls of twine weighing up to 15kg.

All 36 twine spools can be connected simultaneously, so that it is possible to bale as many as 1400 bales without reloading.



The hydraulic axle concept with a hydraulic suspension, delivers improved ground following and ensures perfect weight distribution across the four wheels for low roll resistance.

According to New Holland, this not only improves the baler's road and field performance, it also reduces tyre wear.