Elders Show Must Go On Angus sale tops at $20,000

THE Elders Show Must Go On Angus Sale hosted live through AuctionsPlus tonight has topped at $20,000 for a bull from Circle 8 Angus.

Held to replace the normal Sydney Royal Show's RAS Angus Sale that would have been held on April 5 at 5pm at the show, the sale had auctioneer Lincoln McKinlay from Elders calling bids from the Elders Goulburn location with one sole attendee, and the rest of the action online from across the country.

In the breakdown, four bulls sold to a top of $20,000 to average $8125, with a number of upcoming sires passed in close to their reserves that are expected to be sold by the night's end.

Circle 8 The Project Pineapple P124 sold for the $20,000 top to Londavra Angus, St Marys, Tasmania.

Females reached a $19,000 high and averaged a very strong $11,688.

KO Champagne Q68 was the high-selling female snapped up for the $19,000 price tag by Granite Ridge Angus stud, Avenue Range, South Australia. Photo: AuctionsPlus

Four embryo packages were sold to a $1400 per embryo top, and averaged $1200.

Western Australian's the Thompson family from Venturon Livestock, Boyup Brook, secured the top-priced embryos that were of the KO Dream G68/GB Fireball 672 cross.



Full results to follow in The Land next week.

