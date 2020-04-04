More restrictions on live export trade

NEW requirements for live exporters to the Middle East may drive customers to seek a more viable alternative to Australian sheep, putting sustainability pressure on the $240 million WA industry.

The Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment (DAWE) has introduced the new requirements for live sheep exports to, or through, the Middle East following the finalisation of the regulation impact statement (RIS) in March.

In a statement released on Tuesday, "the changes will see improved animal welfare, with a focus on conditions to manage the risk of heat stress during the northern hemisphere summer (May 1 to October 31)" - applying from May 1, 2020, onwards.

"Under the changes, Australian live sheep exports will not take place to, or through, the Middle East to any port from June 1 to September 14," DAWE said.

On top of that DAWE said there would be "additional prohibited periods for Qatar (from May 22 to September 22) and for Oman (from May 8 to September 14).

Additional conditions will also apply to voyages departing between May 1 and October 31 to manage the risk of heat stress in sheep.

"All voyages during the northern hemisphere summer must now be equipped with automated environmental data loggers, with the temperature and humidity recorded and reported to the department," DAWE said.

"Exporters will also be required to ensure sheep depart with the shortest wool length possible - not exceeding 25mm.

"Voyages arriving in the Persian Gulf or Red Sea after June 1 or leaving Australia between September 15 and 30 must have no more than two ports of discharge."

The changes have been made by the Independent Regulator of live exports under the Australian Meat and Live-stock Industry Act 1997.

The RIS analysed the impacts and benefits of three policy options with the objective of reducing heat stress in sheep while supporting a sustainable live export trade.

The process involved extensive consultation with industry, animal advocacy groups and the public.

Australian Livestock Exporters' Council (ALEC) chief executive officer Mark Harvey-Sutton said that "the industry remains committed to the highest standard of animal welfare and will continue to work with the broader red meat industry, government and our global partners to safely provide protein and food security".

"Our global markets are relying on the live export industry to support their food supply chains and the importance of live export is increasing, given the current reductions in other forms of transportation, particularly air-freight," Mr Harvey-Sutton said.

"We have a responsibility to continue to support our regional neighbours and their food production systems at this critical time.

"We will continue to work closely and support the exporters to provide certainty and reassurance to our global partners that their food security and supply chains will not be compromised.

"We acknowledge the work and extensive consultation undertaken by the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment and for working with industry to support a sustainable live export trade.

"The livestock export industry is determined to continually achieve improvements in the industry's sustainability and animal welfare outcomes, building on the genuine care producers, exporters and importers have for their livestock in the supply chains.

"Animal welfare remains paramount as the live export industry continues to meet the food security objectives of all our trading partners."

Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA livestock committee chairman Chris Patmore said, after a quick read of the statement, from a sheep production and marketing point of view the association would like to see the trade open 12 months of the year.

"We understand that those days are gone and we are not able to do that anymore on animal welfare grounds," Mr Patmore said.

"We have to learn to live with that and negotiate with the department on the new restrictions.

"The PGA will be talking to exporters in the near future to work out if the new requirements are workable or if we need to push back."

Mr Patmore said the association would look at the details of the Independent Regulator's decision this week and speak to exporters before making further comments.