Australian coronavirus cases slow but it's still a long road ahead

Most Australian states have seen a drop in new coronavirus cases but please don't go rushing out of the house as we are still a long way from the final siren.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth is cautiously optimistic as the rate of cases slows, but warned of the risk of lifting restrictions too soon. This comes as four more deaths were announced in NSW taking the total to 34.



Three of the recent deaths are linked to the Ruby Princess cruise ship. The handling of the ship has to go down as Australia's biggest disaster during this crisis, with 622 passengers confirmed with coronavirus spread across the country. NSW Police will investigate the incident as the state government and ship's owners come under fire.

Overseas, New Zealand has hit 1000 cases and China's total continues to ride due to imported cases.

In the UK, PM Boris Johnson is still recovering at home since testing positive last week and now his pregnant fiancé Carrie Symonds has announced she has been at home with symptoms.

US numbers continue to rise at a staggering rate with more than 310,000 cases, which is a quarter of the world's confirmed cases. President Trump has warned Americans of tougher times in the coming weeks as they death toll reached more than 8400.

Remember be kind to each other, especially those on the front line. And that includes supermarket staff, pharmacy staff and all the other unsung heroes who keep the outside world rolling ready for when we need to step into it.

Gavin Stone

Deputy Group Editor

