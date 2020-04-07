Strong yardings as producers offload

LAMB numbers at saleyards are up by 93 per cent year-on-year in Western Australia, according to data provided by Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA).

It follows a nationwide trend which MLA said was due to producers offloading on account of high prices on offer from strong competition in the marketplace, as well as uncertainty about COVID-19.

Lamb yardings in WA for the week to March 20 totalled 23,461 head.

Sheep yardings were also up 59pc year-on-year in WA, totalling 18,314 head.

"National lamb yardings lifted to 263,400 head, the highest throughput so far this year and a 33pc increase year-on-year," MLA said last week.

MLA said both Victoria and South Australia reported the highest lamb yardings, per State, so far this year with WA also gaining momentum - reporting its highest yarding since December last year.

The WA Meat Industry Authority (WAMIA) recorded a total rise to 25,500 head yarded at Muchea on March 24 - an increase of 7000 head on the previous sale and the highest yarding so far this year at the yards.

Katanning has also seen strong yarding numbers though the latest report reveals the number was down 1800 head to 21,489 head.

While there has been an increased number entering the yards, the price has declined or held firm in recent weeks - even though the prices are significantly elevated on last year.

MLA said at Katanning last week "the sale saw values ease on all categories with prices fluctuating on quality and demand with lambs down $10 and mutton eased by up to $20 head".

"A pen of extra heavy weight ram lambs topped at $215 and best mutton sold at $196/head," MLA said.

MLA said prices have "started to decline as producers look to offload stock, with prices still at historically high levels, in the face of COVID-19 uncertainty".

"With lambs continuing to be pulled forward in strong numbers, supply over the winter could contract to a greater extent," it said.

"Strong domestic demand supported an uptick in Eastern States' lamb slaughter for the week ending March 20, 19pc higher compared to the week prior."

MLA said lamb prices "have continued to track lower this week, however, remain elevated on year-ago levels".

"All categories have come under pressure in recent weeks as the rain-driven price surge has halted.

"Given the market dynamics, it appears lamb prices have peaked in the short-term, with further rain and a change in the trading environment required to reverse current trends.

"Looking to winter, in the event of global uncertainty subsiding and the anticipated squeeze in lamb supplies, prices could find support again."

Cattle

The national cattle yarding figures for the week ending March 20, nearly doubled from the week before, to 92,450 head.

MLA said cattle prices across the board "still sit at historically high levels and this will have encouraged producers".

While there has been strong competition in WA the last month or so the cattle yarding on March 30 at Muchea totalled 2305 head and saw prices drop 30c/kg across the board.