Great Southern man fined $5766 for cattle offences

A Great Southern man has received a fine and associated court costs totalling $5766 in the Albany Magistrates Court for animal cruelty charges stemming from being in charge of cattle with severely ingrown horns.

On February 13, 2018, the man mustered four cattle which had been living in a blue-gum plantation on his property and yarded them into temporary yards.

The following day, the cattle were loaded onto a truck, at which time the accused was known to have handled an injured animal as he applied an ear tag for identification.

The cattle were then consigned to the Mount Barker Regional Saleyards, where the injured animal was observed as agitated and charged when approached.

The injured animal was found to have both horns ingrown and penetrating the skin and was subsequently euthanised at the yards.

The man received a general penalty of $5000 plus additional court costs of $766.

Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development regional compliance manager Russell Adams said the conviction was a reminder of the need to comply with the Animal Welfare Act 2002 while managing animals.

"If an animal is suffering, it must be dealt with in a humane manner so as not to cause unnecessary harm," Mr Adams said.

