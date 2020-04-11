Property appraisals adapting to the times

LANDMARK Harcourts recognises the need to maintain social distancing right now, but it also recognises that people still want to and need to, conduct their business.

The Landmark Harcourts Greater Perth Region, Bunbury and Gingin offices can conduct an appraisal on your property remotely without the need for any face-to-face meeting, thereby avoiding putting people at risk.

The company has developed some simple, interactive forms which you, as a property owner, can quickly and easily complete and return.

This will provide enough information for an agent to commence an appraisal on your residential or rural property.



Once you've submitted your request for appraisal, the agent can also arrange to have professional photographs and videos taken of your property (subject to your location), or, you can take your own photos and send them to Landmark Harcourts, again without any face-to-face interaction.

With minimum effort on behalf of property owners and with minimum risk of spreading any infection, property owners can easily get an appraisal on their properties and prospective buyers can take a virtual tour of the property - all done remotely.

Only once prospective buyers have pre-qualified the property as potentially meeting their requirements is an actual physical inspection carried out, keeping the social interface to as little as possible.

Appraisals are completely free of charge and at absolutely no obligation to the property owner.

It is a service being offered to enable property owners to get an appraisal on their properties as safely as possible through these trying times.

If you would like to know what the market value of your property is, don't hesitate to contact:

For the Greater Perth area, Rob French on 0401 970 997, who specialises in the area from Bullsbrook, through the Swan Valley to the Perth Hills, specifically including Chittering, Gidgegannup, Mundaring and surrounding areas, but will appraise any property within Greater Perth;

For Bunbury and surrounding areas, Steve Lloyd-Smith on 0409 109 674; and

For Gingin and surrounding districts, Adam Shields on 0429 104 760.