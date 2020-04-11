Step back in time with this country manor

Highlights



96 Folewood Road Toodyay

Priced at $1.6m

Early 20th Century home full of old world classical charm

Four bedrooms, four bathrooms





MARRIOTT Lodge takes one on a journey through time, as the owners were inspired to replicate and enhance the original residence to its current classical beauty.

Circa 1903, this executive home or retreat has been renovated to the highest of standards with meticulous attention to detail to ensure that all the original style and character has been retained, while tastefully adding modern amenities.

The Tudor-style front faade offers a clue as to what lies inside the home, with stunning architectural features and a decadent garden to complement.

The use of wooden features throughout is a nod to its country location, while also being reminiscent of era it was built and enables a flawless flows through to the open-plan living areas.

The classical country-style kitchen truly is an entertainer's dream as it is impressive for its style, grandeur and functionality, incorporating a spacious scullery with a steam oven and microwave, as well as European appliances, dishwasher and Zip filter tap.

Large verandahs add to the classical charm of the home, not to mention providing stunning views over the Toodyay townsite.

The full downstairs level could be utilised in many ways, as the rooms incorporate an open flow to the outside terrace, as well as its own wet areas, making it ideal for entertaining.

There is ample under croft storage that could be adapted for a wine cellar as it is an ideal cool environment, or perhaps additional storage or even a work space.

This property is being marketed through Garland International.