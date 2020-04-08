ACCC clears Paddock Planner app

CBH Group's Paddock Planner app (PP app) has been cleared by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commision (ACCC) which found the app did not breach any competition or consumer laws.

The PP app had been under investigation by the ACCC after growers and their representatives raised concerns over it's potential for anti-competitive and misleading conduct.

The app is an online estimates tool which collects data from growers about their paddocks, crops and expected yields.



For the 2019-20 harvest, CBH offered growers a 50 cents per tonne discount off grain receival fees if they submitted their crop estimates through the app.

ACCC deputy chairman Mick Keogh said they have now concluded their investigation.

"We considered all the information available, and concluded that there was no evidence that Paddock Planner App breached any of the competition or consumer laws," Mr Keogh said.

"Nonetheless we remind all businesses with substantial market positions that they must not engage in anti-competitive conduct or mislead suppliers or customers when collecting data from them."



An ACCC spokeswoman said the conclusion of the investigation was based on a number of factors.



"That includes the fact that growers only need to upload information to the PP app about grain they intend to deliver and store with CBH," she said.



"Further, the use of the app is not compulsory and growers are free to provide crop estimate information to CBH through its existing LoadNet system, as they had previously done."



While the ACCC does not generally comment on investigations, they considered it appropriate to announce the conclusion of this investigation due to previous public statements.