Liveweight beef steers sell to $1529 top

NUTRIEN Livestock agents filled the yards last week with 1500 cattle at Boyanup and they saw the strong results of recent sales continue.

With only select buyers and those connected to the industry present, a different picture was painted with all adhering to the 1.5 metre spacing, keeping bid callers observant as they looked over a much larger area of the saleyards.

Values held steady and even advanced on certain types of cattle, resulting in more beef steer pens selling for more than 400 cents a kilogram than seen previously.

Liveweight Friesian steers topped at $1342, reaching 260c/kg, the one type barely equal to the past two sales.

Liveweight beef steers sold to $1529 and 412c/kg, while beef cross steers topped at $1426 and 322c/kg.

Beef heifers selling liveweight also gained slightly, selling to $1463 and 356c/kg.

Vince Versaci, Harvey, checked his Friesian steers that sold at the sale for $1165 at 258c/kg.

Appraisal cattle were in lesser numbers and younger ages, but beef steers reached $855 and Friesians topped at $925 to be strong results.

Dairy poddies were older calves and these continued the stronger interest to hit $505.

Younger and lighter conditioned first-cross heifers reached $900, while the best of a mixed cow and calf offering sold for $2000.

The sale started with a pen of quality Friesian steers from MR & VJ Piggott, Brunswick, with Nutrien Livestock Busselton agent Wayne Hams buying the pen weighing 508kg for $1270 at 250c/kg.

He then went on to secure the next 10 steers, averaging 524kg for $1330 and 254c/kg, from V & G Ieraci.

The top of $1342 was paid for a single steer weighing 610kg, sold by RL Britza and bought by Western Meat Packers (WMP).

Other higher returns included 13 steers sold by KM & EJ McDonald, $1323 going to WMP.

Greg Jones was busy with several bidding cards, also snapping up several pens from RL Britza, Kevein Lewis Trust, C & R Angi and R Sorgiovanni.

John Gallop was busy on the phone before the Boyanup sale where he bought numerous pens of cattle for different clients.

Elders Nannup agent Terry Tarbotton was active, first buying 11 steers weighing 457kg from Kevin Lewis Trust for $1152 and 252c/kg, as well as 12 sold account Vince Versaci, Harvey, at $1165 and 258c/kg.

The top of 260c/kg was paid for 10 steers weighing 349kg and bought by Nutrien Livestock Bridgetown agent Ben Cooper returning $907 for Empire Grazing.

Beef cross steers sold to $1426, paid for 10 Angus sold by LR & KR Honey, Oldbury, when Mr Jones bid to 274c/kg.

The steers averaging 428kg from IR Sorgiovanni, Harvey, took the top in cents/kg when Kalgrains bid to 322c/kg to outlay $1379.

Nine black steers weighing 485kg from SR & TL Green were snapped up Robert Gibbings, Elders Capel, costing $1328.

Beef steers created strong competition and topped at $1529 when John Gallop bid to 370c/kg for the nine grey steers weighing 413kg from MG Armstrong.

The next pen of Armstrong steers, weighing 356kg sold for 400c/kg, to cost Welldon Beef, Williams, $1426.

Nutrien Livestock Harvey representative Ralph Mosca paid the top of 412c/kg for the lightest pen of black steers from PMV & GV Butler.

Weighing 300kg, these returned $1236.

Other pens of heavier steers saw Welldon Beef secure three pens from 398c/kg to 402c/kg to cost from $1525 to $1363.

Welldon Beef was the strongest of a very strong contingent of lotfeeders competing, snapping up several pens in succession from SH Fry & Sons, G Tassos & Co and MG Armstrong, for up to $1306 and 390c/kg.

Several pens of light South Devon steers from DW & MJ Rees, Collie, saw Nutrien Livestock Boyup Brook agent Jamie Abbs and Nutrien Livestock Waroona agent Richard Pollock have a strong battle.

Mr Abbs secured four pens up to $877, while Mr Pollock took two at $770 and $747 with all selling between 370 and 390c/kg.

Two of the major buyers on the day were Gordon Atwell, Welldon Beef, Williams and Jamie Abbs, Nutrien Livestock, Boyup Brook.

Beef heifers started with a bang when the first pen of 13 Angus from Sandlewood Farm made top price of $1463, with the 415kg females selling at 352c/kg to Mr Gallop.

Mr Pollock paid the top of 356c/kg, first for 10 grey heifers from Shanakill Holdings as well as for 12 Charolais cross from KA Reading costing $1443, and 10 Angus sold account J Shine & Co for $1351.

Kalgrains added heifers to its load, paying $1325 at 330c/kg for nine sold by K & L Davis weighing 401kg.

The best of the Butler heifers saw Mr Pollock secure several lines, paying up to $1166 and 354c/kg.

Just a handful of appraisal cattle were presented, with three Angus offered by C & C Minson topping the beef steers at $855 in the first pen, with a line of 10 in the next pen sold by GG & D Tartaglia equalling that, with both lines bought by Errol Gardiner, Nutrien Livestock, Brunswick.

Mr Gardiner also paid the top of $925 for six Friesian steers from C & R Cherubino, along with 112 for $865 from S & M Vinci.

Friesian poddies were all older mature types and sold accordingly to a top of $505, paid for 11 offered account AJ & NL Stanford and bought by Mr Abbs.

Mr Hams bid to $500 to secure two pens of seven from GG & D Tartaglia for his Busselton client.

Most of the first-cross bucket reared heifers were younger and smaller, but the better grown pen of 13 Angus cross from WS Partridge sold to Mr Gardiner for the top of $900.

The cow and calf offering was mixed in quality, though the top line of six Angus units from Mahaffey Family Trust appealed to buyers and sold for $2000 when bought for Jardee Grazing.