Strong beef and dairy cattle offering

THE Elders monthly store cattle sale at Boyanup next week is all set for a strong yarding of beef and dairy cattle.

The sale will be held at the Boyanup saleyards on Friday, April 17, 2020, commencing at 1pm and the Elders South West livestock team will yard about 1200 head of cattle.

There will be plenty of choice, with solid numbers of beef steers and heifers, along with greater dairy steer nominations particularly appraisal categories.

There is also a good selection of first cross steers and heifers and a few breeding cow lines to selection from.

Elders South West livestock manager Michael Carroll said the Elders team had put together a good line-up of both beef and dairy store cattle for this month's Elders store sale.

"In the beef section we have some well-bred quality lines that will do really well in backgrounding or finishing enterprises," Mr Carroll said.

"We have an increased number of appraisal steers which will suit those who missed out at last month's sale and are still needing some before the break of the season.

"I ask that during these times of change and managing COVID-19 that buyers only attend the sale and pre-register with your local Elders agent."

An example of the 55 Angus heifers to be offered at the sale by the Fry family, Crendon Irrigation, Donnybrook, that will include a draft of vet-checked heifers recommended for future breeders.

The top yarding of liveweight beef steers and heifers, representing a good cross section of British and European breeding, will get the sale underway.

The sale's largest vendor Alcoa Farmlands, Pinjarra and Wagerup, will offer a total draft of 180 mixed sex weaners.

Broken down, the Alcoa Farmlands draft will consist of 90 steers made up of half Angus and half Murray Greys weighing from 320 kilograms to 350kg, while the heifers have the same split between breeds, but will weigh from 260 to 280kg.

It is the operation's second draft for the season from its winter calving program which will this year see it join 3700 breeders.

The May/June drop calves are based predominantly on Koojan Hills Angus and Melaleuca Murray Grey bloodlines.

The calves were yard weaned for seven days in December/January and have been running on irrigated pastures and supplemented with hay and silage since weaning.

At weaning the steers received their second 7in1 vaccination along with Multimin, Vitamin A, D and E plus a Eprinex drench.

They will also receive another drench prior to the sale with Ivomec.

Mr Carroll said Alcoa Farmlands' outstanding drafts of Angus and Murray Grey steer and heifer weaners would suit either grain and grass finishing or even backgrounding operations.

"With exceptional management criteria and the strong genetics they use, Alcoa weaners have proven themselves time after time and this flows onto the excellent growth results past buyers have achieved," he said.

The Fry family, Crendon Irrigation, Donnybrook, will offer a draft of 55 Angus heifers at the sale.

The 10 to 12 month-old heifers will be drafted into two lines consisting of 40 backgrounder/feeder type heifers weighing from 260 to 280kg and a line of 15 heavier heifers weighing from 340 to 360kg that will be recommended for future breeding.

Clinton Gartrell, Elders Busselton, said the line of heifers was a portion of the Fry family's annual draft of weaner cattle.

He said the heifers were coming off irrigated pastures and were in forward store condition, while the suitable breeding heifers would be veterinarian checked and fit to breed.

Some of the 90 Angus and Murray Grey heifer weaners weighing from 260 to 280kg to be offered by Alcoa Farmlands.

Busselton graziers A & K Bashford will offer a line of 45 Simmental, Limousin and Hereford cross heifers.

Mr Gartrell said the 10 to 12-month old heifers, weighing from 340 to 400kg, were the perfect lotfeeding article for guaranteed results.

"A solid line of Euro cross heifers produced from Simmental, Limousin and Hereford sires over very good commercial milky cows," Mr Gartrell said.

"The cattle have been treated very well and come highly recommended.

"The brothers sold to very strong demand at last month's store sale, so don't miss out on their sisters."

Other beef lines in the sale include 19 Charolais cross steers aged 10-12 months and weighing from 280 to 300kg from the paddocks of BF & RA Scott, Donnybrook, while KL & DI Edwards, Manjimup, has nominated 20 Black Simmental-Murray Grey cross heifers of the same age and weight range.

Boyup Brook producers MJ & CH Bleechmore will offer a mixed draft of weaners including 10 Angus steers, aged 12 to 14 months old and weighing 320-340kg, 11 Red Angus steers, 10 to 12 months, 260-280kg, nine Angus heifers, 12 to 14 months, 330-350kg and 12 Charolais heifers, eight to 10 months, 250 to 270kg.

Onto the dairy section of the sale and the biggest vendor of dairy steers is regular vendor Negus Enterprises, Tutunup, with a draft of 70 young Friesian steers aged four to six months.

Another bigger line of younger steers will come from Uduc Brook, Harvey, with 30 Friesian steers aged six to eight months.

In the older drafts of dairy steers, Jesmond Dairy, Capel, will offer 30 Friesian steers aged 10 to 12 months while Inlet Farm, Busselton and Palmdale, Dardanup, have both nominated 15 Friesian steers aged 16 to 18 months.

Glenwood Estate, Busselton, will truck in 35 Friesian steers drafted into two lines of 18 steers, aged 10 to 12 months and 17 steers aged eight to 10 months.

Bennett's Family Farm has nominated 14 Angus-Friesian steers to go with their 14 Friesian steers, all aged 16 to 18 months.

AD & EA Rowe, Albany, has nominated a decent draft of dairy cattle across varying age and breeding.

Included in the Rowe draft is 10 Angus-Friesian steers and 10 Friesian steers aged 10 to 12 months, five Angus-Friesian steers aged 16 to 18 months and eight Angus-Friesian heifers aged 10 to 12 months.

D & A Campbell, Warner Glen, has 30 dairy cattle coming into the sale consisting of 15 Friesian steers and 15 Angus-Friesian heifers all aged from 10 to 12 months.

Heading the few lines of breeders to round out the sale is 10 Angus-Friesian females from KS & EN Roberts, Elgin.

The first and second calving females are offered with Limousin and Charolais sired calves at foot.

For more information on the sale contact sale co-ordinator Michael Carroll on 0427 975 620.