Opportunity to play strategic GRDC role

WESTERN Australian grain growers have been invited to have the invaluable opportunity to contribute to Australian grains research by applying for positions on the Grains Research and Development Corporation's Western Region Panel.

The regional panels provide a critical link between growers, the research community and the GRDC and play an important advisory and strategic role helping to guide GRDC investments across the research, development and extension (RD&E) spectrum.

Applications for the Western Regional Panel are open, with appointments lasting for two years and those successful expected to take up the part-time positions from September 1.

GRDC managing director Steve Jefferies said the regional panel system helped ensure that GRDC's RD&E investments delivered gains in profitability to Australian grain growers by assisting to draw out and prioritise local, regional and national grains industry issues.

"The GRDC's primary focus is improving grower profitability and we all know there are many factors, both on and off farm, that influence growers' returns," Dr Jefferies said.

"The regional panels play an important role in sourcing feedback from growers and industry about regional production constraints, as well as opportunities, and bringing that information back to GRDC to help guide investment direction.

"Diversity within these panels is an integral part of the system's success, so each is comprised of primary producers, agribusiness practitioners, scientists and the GRDC's executive managers with provision for other industry experts."

GRDC Western Region Panel chairman and Mingenew grain grower Darrin Lee said his roles as a panel member and then chairman had provided him with the opportunity to add value to and give back to the agricultural industry, which was very satisfying.

"As a panellist, you are there to contribute and to share your knowledge and expertise, and it does require a time commitment," Mr Lee said.

"This commitment, however, is from my perspective very rewarding and well worth it - I have had the opportunity to have a direct impact on the grains industry and to meet some amazing people.

"Being a regional panel member is also very valuable for personal development and makes you a stronger and better leader within your own local community."

Applications for the GRDC Western Region Panel positions close on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 - to apply go to grdc.com.au/vacancies