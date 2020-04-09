CBH director denies any breach

Trevor Badger.

CBH Group District 4 director Trevor Badger has categorically denied the accusations made by the board that he breached confidentiality.



Yesterday, the co-operative announced it would be holding a Special General Meeting to remove Mr Badger from the board after a governance committee found he had materially breached the Directors' Code of Behaviour in relation to matters of board confidentiality.



However, Mr Badger rejected that claim and said he would fight it right to the end.



Its the shareholders business and ultimately they have the say, theyre my masters and I'll obey whatever they do, Mr Badger said.



If they take me off the board I'll go gracefully and go back to being a member of CBH and a farmer.



The initial charge against Mr Badger was initially laid on February 17 and the entire investigation finished by March 31, a timeframe Mr Badger said was the fastest ever grievance process hed seen at CBH.



For more from Trevor Badger on the allegations, see next week's edition of Farm Weekly.