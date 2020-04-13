New Pottinger Terradisc handles kikuyu

SOUTH Coast farmers may have a new tool available to them to establish pastures in kikuyu grass paddocks.

Called the Pottinger Terradisc, it was recently demonstrated by McIntosh & Son, Albany and the machine's performance has triggered demand with the Albany branch selling all its stock and re-ordering more stock for September delivery.

"All we have left is the demonstration unit which is available for immediate delivery," said McIntosh & Son Albany salesman Warren Hunt.

"It's a three-point linkage model with a three metre cut.

"We had a terrific response from the demonstrations which showed this machine can really handle the tough 'kike' paddocks which can be hard to seed into to establish pasture.

"The procedure is to spray out the kikuyu, use the Terradisc to cut through it and level it then sow."

The Terradisc 3PL models, with working widths up to six metres, are basically rigid-framed compact offset disc harrows with a choice of hydraulically-operated working depths between five centimetres and 15cm.

Trailed folding models also are available with working widths between four and 10m.

Five different rollers are available to attach behind the machines for soil-levelling.

According to Pottinger, the disc design and penetration angle result in low draft, while providing optimum soil mixing.

Scalloped discs are made of special heat-treated steel with a 580-millimetre diameter with eight discs per metre equating to a spacing of 12.5cm.

Carrier arms are angled facing the direction of rotation reducing stone or residue clump blocks.

The discs incorporate maintenance-free sealed twin-race taper bearings with a metal cover for additional protection, with bearings fitted to the disc carrier arm by a stub axle.

On the 3PL models, a range of mounting offerings is offered to cater for a range of tractor models up to 142 kiloWatts (190 horsepower).

The Terradisc also is designed to work at speeds of up to 18 kilometres an hour depending on soil conditions.