New weight scale interface with Cropscan

NEXT Instruments has taken on-board grain monitoring a step further with the introduction of chaser bin weigh scales, inter-faced with its CropScan 3300H grain analyser.

The Cropscan analyser measures protein, oil, starch and moisture in grains and oil seeds on-the-go, but capturing the weight for each grain tank has mainly come from the combine harvester's yield monitor.

With the introduction of chaser bin weight scales, farmers can now have accurate load data to control their grain stocks.

The Agrimatics' Libra Cart Weighing Systems is a leader in this technology using Bluetooth communication to send the weight data to the Libra Cart App.

Next Instruments has become a data partner with Agrimatics to integrate the Libra Cart Weigh Scale weight of every grain tank into the Grain Logistics Screen of the CropScan 3300H display.

The CropScan-Agrimatics Libra Cart integration now automates the recording of the weight every time grain is transferred into the grain cart.

A Bluetooth interface between the Libra Cart weighing system and the CropScan 3300H display allows the weight of the grain to be recorded automatically.

The grain tank weight is collected whenever the chaser bin comes alongside the combine for outloading grain.

A tare weight for the chaser bin is collected before outloading and then when the out-loading auger is returned, the weight of the chaser bin is taken again.

The difference is the actual weight of grain in the chaser bin.

The weight for each grain tank and the running accumulation of the chaser bin are recorded and displayed in the CropScan 3300H Logistics Screen.

The benefits of using the weight from the chaser bin rather than the yield monitor is realised when the operator uses the Grain Logistics Screen to manage the quality of the crop as it is harvested.

The greater accuracy provides the farmer with more meaningful and accurate data on the quantity and quality of the crop.

The yield monitor data is still important because it provides the protein field maps which then leads to nitrogen removal and nitrogen use-efficiency maps.

Now farmers have a complete suite of information to manage the storage and marketing of their grains and to better manage the use of nitrogen fertiliser throughout their farms.

More information: sales@nextinstruments.net or call 9771 5444.