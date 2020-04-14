Livestock alternative for WA

THE WA livestock salesperson arena is about to get a bit more colourful as the "yellow shirts" at Ray White Rural and Livestock enter WA to compete for business.

The Ray White Livestock banner is set to be hoisted at the company's existing Albany office with two "very successful and well known operators" Dave Biss and Andrew Hodgson heading the team.

In an exclusive statement released to Farm Weekly this week, Ray White Livestock Albany said it aimed to offer WA producers "a comprehensive alternative to traditional livestock agents".

"Our plan is to grow right across Western Australia, from one end to the other," the pair said.

"We will offer WA livestock producers a one-stop-shop for all their agribusiness needs by focussing on livestock sales and marketing, while also connecting the dots with finance, insurance, wool, inputs and merchandise."

A crisis can often be a positive catalyst for change, with Mr Biss and Mr Hodgson seeing many opportunities in doing business differently from the traditional model in the current climate.

"We don't need big offices, highly-paid management teams or shop fronts, that just costs the producer in the end," Mr Biss said.

"We are a small, yet very agile team who aren't tied to cumbersome processes or head office KPIs.

"Our focus is on solving problems with effective solutions for our clients which will improve their profitability rather than shareholders."

Their experience in the livestock industry adds up to more than six decades and the men both believe that "a handshake still carries weight".

Ray White Rural managing director Stephen Nell said he was delighted to welcome Mr Biss and Mr Hodgson into the family-owned and led network.

"Growth is in our DNA at Ray White and I am excited to see the livestock flag being planted in WA," Mr Nell said.

"I know they'll do great things and we look forward to supporting them in their ambitions."

Mr Hodgson is moving back to WA with his two sons from New South Wales after a long stint in Argentina, working in the South American beef and sheep industry.

"I have worked in WA and overseas, both as a producer and service provider and I understand agricultural business on both sides of the fence - at the end of the day, I know what clients want," Mr Hodgson said.

"We are two blokes who can offer a very real human face to a smart back-office team using the latest technology.

"We aim to build an experienced team of livestock agents that can offer insurance, finances, wool and competitive merchandise sales."

Mr Biss had been working in another major agri-services business when he was approached by Ray White Rural and Livestock to take on the new role.

"It was a no-brainer," Mr Biss said.

"Ray White has a massive footprint and is a big player in the Eastern States.

"They have always wanted to come here."

Mr Biss said after letting people in the industry know about the new business venture he has received a "massive response" from people "excited and pleased that an independent non corporate would be in the market offering another option".

Mr Biss, his wife Naomi and their family have made WA home and plan to live locally in Albany.

"Andrew and I both have traditional values of honesty, integrity and hard-work," Mr Biss said.

"We are both based in WA and the money stays local.

"Our focus is on our client's profitability and giving them options.

"We will ask clients to consider us and give us the opportunity to work together when making their marketing and purchasing choices as we don't believe that just because a producer has always dealt with one stock firm that will continue forever."

Mr Biss has more than 25 years' experience in agriculture in WA and overseas, working on farms and trading cattle, sheep and deer.

"My strengths are livestock and people as I come from a large farming family background," he said.

"I love getting into the yards or out in the paddocks and I'm 100 per cent driven to providing competitive solutions for our customers.

"We're primarily a livestock-orientated business with the ability to create options for people around their livestock marketing or sourcing needs.

"The biggest difference with us is we are hands-on and we pride ourselves on our interpersonal relationships."

Ray White Livestock Albany will offer assistance with all livestock marketing and sourcing needs, financial services, insurance, merchandise and wool - "a fully inclusive wool broking and marketing organisation that offers the WA grower another healthy option in an ever changing marketplace", real estate - clearing sales and Ray White's national footprint - and agri services.

Both Mr Biss and Mr Hodgson are looking forward to catching up with old acquaintances throughout WA and are actively recruiting.

Ray White Livestock Albany officially opens on April 13, 2020.

Ray White Rural and Livestock has a network of livestock agents, known as the yellow shirts, spread across 50 locations, from Hamilton in Victoria to Katherine in the Northern Territory, with representatives in every State and a presence at all the major saleyards in the nation.

According to the company, its stock agents achieve $600 million in cattle sales each year through the sale of 350,000 commercial cattle and about 700 stud cattle.

They also sell more than 550,000 sheep for a combined turnover of $75m annually.

Those interested in running their own livestock agency business, call Dave on 0400 491 677 and Andrew on 0472 646 426 for a confidential chat.