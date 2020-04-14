Turton looks to future with confidence

Q: You have just completed your first 12 months as president of WAFarmers, have you had time to reflect on what you and the organisation have achieved?

A: I think we have brought financial stability back to the organisation and worked constructively with the government and the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, focussing our efforts on our community engagement and social licence.

Q: What has been your personal highlight from the first year?

A: Working constructively with the board to develop the new structure in strategic planning.

Q: Looking back at a younger Rhys Turton, is this role something he was looking at?

A: No, it was never something I was looking at.

At one point I was invited to run for the board and declined the invitation, not putting my hat in the ring until a couple of years later.

The reason I ended up nominating myself to be elected was because I felt it was important to have a strong advocacy organisation for agriculture in WA and that I could offer some of my experience to the board.

Q: As an organisation, what have been the challenges you've had to preside over?

A: Live export, agricultural chemicals and animal activists.

Working around animal welfare and the animal welfare bill, in particular, has been a challenge, but a constructive challenge.

Q: Going forward, what are some of the challenges ahead and how will you tackle them?

A: For the organisation itself, it will be continuing to attract new members as farms consolidate and the number of farmers continues to shrink.

For the industry, it's continuing to bring the community on board with our farming practices and being able to compete economically on the world stage in terms of trade in agriculture.

Q: What is something that has surprised you, that you didn't anticipate when taking on the role?

A: How effective our commodity councils are and how they work co-operatively together to formulate policy - I've been really impressed by the level of professionalism within the commodity councils.

Q: How important it is for farmers to be involved in lobby groups?

A: It is absolutely crucial. I think the more farmers are involved the more strength an advocacy group will have, in terms of unity in voice, numbers and the financial strength you gain by having more members.

Q: How did you get involved in WAFarmers in the first place and why?

A: I'd been a member of WAFarmers for about 10 years, but was never involved at a zone level or a commodity council level, which is probably a little unusual for the path that a lot of WAFarmers directors have gone down.

So I came in from outside that normal process and was elected straight onto the board.

Q: What other organisations have you been involved in, in the lead up to taking this position?

A: I'm involved in GrainGrowers Limited and Council of Grain Grower Organisations (COGGO) and previously held roles with Ravensdown, an agricultural co-operative in New Zealand, United Farmers Co-operative Company and was also a councillor for the Co-operative Federation of WA.

Q: What experience did you gain from those organisations that have helped you with your current role?

A: The two co-operatives I served on were major trading co-operatives that ran commercial businesses, so it gave me experience in running diverse commercial organisations, governance, oversight and strategy.

I gained a broad perspective on the different facets of agriculture and the organisations that are involved.

Ravensdown, for example, has businesses throughout New Zealand and Australia and trades commodities including fertiliser, agricultural chemicals, grains, stock feed and sulphuric acid internationally.

Q: How do you best engage with farmers to ensure you are meeting their needs and encourage them to be members?

A: WAFarmers attend the four major field days around the State and I attend as many zone meetings as possible throughout the year.

Last year we ran a series of eight meetings around the bush for both members and non-members to hear what people's needs were and where they think the organisation should be heading.

We also have our annual general meeting, electronic newsletter and weekly updates in Farm Weekly.

Q: With the emergence of grower groups and farmers also being involved in them, how hard is it to entice farmers to your membership?

A: The grower groups offer a different value proposition.

WAFarmers is not out there doing practical research and development type work that the grower groups do to increase the sustainability of and profitability of farms in their local areas.

Instead, WAFarmers role is to engage with the government and put forward evidence-based research to form policy.

Q: What are the advantages of being a WAFarmers member?

A: You get to have your say on what the industry should be doing, have a direct ear to government and decision makers, financial benefits from sponsors directly to you as a farmer and the ability to hold executive positions within the State's advocacy group.

Q: What do you need to do in the future to maintain a solid membership base?

A: I think offering value by demonstrating an attractive value proposition and continuing to serve the needs of agriculture in the State.

In having a strong advocacy organisation we have the ability to work on the improvement of agriculture in our State.

Q: What will the organisation look like in five to 10 years?

A: I think it will be a more modern, streamlined organisation that will fill the needs of the next generation of growers.

Q: In your tenure what do ou want to achieve and how realistic is it to reach those goals?

A: I am very keen to work with members and develop the new structure for WAFarmers.

We presented a first draft at the AGM this year and the general framework was very well received, so I think that is definitely achievable within the next 12 months.

Q: What is the best thing about being a Western Australian farmer for you personally?

A: It's the satisfaction of contributing to a healthy community and maintaining a sustainable farming entity for future generations.