Buyers active but cool on grain prices

DEMAND for your grain comes down to two things.

The price buyers are able to pay for grain; and the volume they are willing to purchase at that price.

When grain traders calculate a price for your grain they are effectively pricing the risk associated with funding the purchase of your grain, finding a new home for it, reselling it, executing delivery of it, getting paid for it, and hopefully making some money whilst doing it.

If they are an end-user, they need to fund the purchase, execute delivery, value add and sell, get paid, and hopefully make some money.

The old saying "you don't always get what you wish for, you get what you work for" rings particularly true for buyers of your grain.

Most aren't buying your grain and wishing that it will go up.

Rather grain buyers will bid for your grain after putting in the hard work to establish a plan for it

They crunch their numbers, assess the risk, and then price it accordingly.

The less unknowns there are for a buyer, the better the buyer can price your grain.

If buyers have to rely on 'wishing' that one of the risks they manage is going to work out for them, they are likely to discount the bid to growers to account for the extra risk.

Clear Grain Exchange aims to lessen one of the buyers risks by providing them with visibly on quality, quantity, location and most importantly the price growers are willing to sell their grain for.

By doing so it helps create demand for your grain because buyers can crunch their numbers to try and buy it.

This attracts more buyers and often results in strong trade prices or bids against your grain when compared to the best public bids advertised.

Last week grain buyers had strong appetite to buy volume, however the price they were able to pay for many grades had softened a little from the previous week.

Twenty two different buyers purchased grain through Clear Grain Exchange last week which is down from 30 buyers in each of the previous two weeks.

The number of buyers purchasing grain through the exchange is an indicator of the depth in demand.

More buyers, more demand.

As per the chart provided, 22 buyers is a healthy indicator of demand for grain.

Particularly when there were more buyers searching for grain on offer and often strong live bids relative to best public bids were expiring unfilled.

Last week many growers were comfortable holding their offers above previous price highs waiting for better values, while others were content to adjust their offers closer to traded values.

The hard part is deciding what price to put on your grain for sale.

So what are some factors impacting grain values at the moment?

Last week's lift in the Aussie dollar saw many prices for Australian grain soften from the prior week.

Aussie Dollar

The weaker Aussie dollar on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a major catalyst increasing demand for Australian grain recently and pushing grain values higher.

The lower the Aussie dollar, the more competitive our grain is to export destinations.

Hence exporters were able to pass on this gain and increase prices to growers.

Last week however the Aussie dollar rallied around 2 US cents which saw buyers adjusting grain prices lower.

Fundamentals - supply and demand

At this time of year (March, April), Australian grain normally has an advantage into export destinations over our northern hemisphere competitors.

Black Sea and North American exporters have commonly rundown stocks from their last winter harvest, while Australian grain from the recent harvest remains relatively available.

Hence the recent weaker Aussie dollar has helped intensify demand during a normally strong export period for Australian grain.

Note through July, August, September, grain is typically more available from exporters in the northern hemisphere which sees them increasing their export sales relative to Australia.

This year and last year one of the export destinations for WA grain has been eastern Australia due to two years of drought.

Will that demand continue to underpin price during a normally slower period of exports in the second half of the year?

Forecasts for remaining grain stocks in Australia look like they may get very tight ahead of our next harvest. Further, Domestic demand has had a short-term boost from the COVID-19 run on staple food which has added to Australian grain consumption consistently increasing year-on-year.

COVID-19 impact on supply chain

An unknown is what impact the COVID-19 pandemic may have on supply chains longer term.

In the very short-term, we saw little impact.

As we move into the medium-term, we are starting to see some changes that are likely to impact grain demand and prices.

CBH has reduced shipping stem capacity from Kwinana (volume of grain able to be exported), albeit there remains spare capacity, and port authorities have a requirement for vessels to quarantine for 14 days.

This puts some extra cost/risk on exporters.

Bulk sea freight

Bulk sea freight is cheap which has two impacts.

It can support demand and prices for Australian grain because the cost to deliver to overseas locations is lower. However, it can also help our northern hemisphere competitors compete against Australian grain into destinations we normally have a freight advantage, such as south east Asia.