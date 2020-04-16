WA dairies deliver more in February

AFTER at least seven consecutive months of declining milk production, Western Australian dairy farmers lifted production in February, according to the latest Dairy Australia milk production report.

The report released last week showed WA dairy farmers produced 27.4 million litres of milk in February, a 0.5 per cent increase on the 27.2mL they produced in February last year.

Since the start of the current financial year, less milk was produced in WA each month than in the corresponding month last year, except for February.

The biggest falls in production so far this financial year were at the end of the spring flush - usually the most productive months when better rains and warmer temperatures are expected to combine to produce more pasture growth to feed milking herds on.

Dairy Australia's report showed the biggest monthly production falls so far this year, when compared to last year, were in November (down 2.4mL or 7pc) and December (down 1.8mL or 5.7pc).

The increased February production coincided with a farmgate summer incentive price of up to 62c/l - about 10c/l above normal price - offered to suppliers by WA's biggest milk processor Brownes Dairy.

Brownes' summer incentive price, introduced in 2018 with more flexible supply contract provisions and aimed at flattening and extending the annual milk production peak, finished for the current year at the end of February.

Despite the February increase, WA milk production of 246.6mL so far this year still lags 9.4mL or 3.7pc behind last year, according to Dairy Australia.

In 2018-19, WA produced 347.4mL which comprised 4.3pc of Australia's milk production, making it the second smallest milk producing state, just ahead of Queensland as the smallest.

WA's February production was 4.4pc of the national milk production for that month.

National milk production increased 8.1pc to 618.4mL in February, with the biggest increases 16.8pc in Tasmania and 9.3pc in Victoria.

Queensland milk production declined by 4.9pc in February.

So far this year Tasmania is the only State with milk production ahead of where it was last year and national production so far is down 2.6pc to 6230.3mL.

Average protein content in WA milk in February was 3.2pc, an increase of 0.2pc, but WA's milk remained the lowest protein milk in Australia.

The national average was 3.14pc protein.

WA milk fared better in average milk fats, matching South Australia's milk and ahead of Queensland and New South Wales milk, with 3.99pc fat content for February, down 1.2pc on February last year.

National average milk fat content in February was 4.32pc, down 0.1pc.