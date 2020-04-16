ACCC puts Paddock Planner in the clear

CBH Group's Paddock Planner App (PP app) has been cleared by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) which found the app did not breach any competition or consumer laws.

The app had been under investigation by the ACCC after growers and their representatives raised concerns over it's potential for anti-competitive and misleading conduct.

The app is an online estimates tool which collects data from growers about their paddocks, crops and expected yields.

For the 2019-20 harvest CBH offered growers a 50 cent per tonne discount off grain receival fees if they submitted their crop estimates through the app.

ACCC deputy chairman Mick Keogh said they have now concluded their investigation.

"We considered all the information available, and concluded that there was no evidence that Paddock Planner app breached any of the competition or consumer laws," Mr Keogh said.

"Nonetheless we remind all businesses with substantial market positions that they must not engage in anti-competitive conduct or mislead suppliers or customers when collecting data from them."

As part of the investigation, the ACCC looked into a few factors including whether CBH misled growers about the extent of data they were required to upload to the app to obtain the discount.

The consumer watchdog also investigated whether the co-operative misled growers about how the data would be used by CBH and who the data would be shared with, including third parties and other divisions of CBH such as its grain trading arm or its fertiliser division.

Lastly, the ACCC explored whether CBH would be able to disadvantage its competitors by accessing data that was not otherwise available to its competitors or obtaining data it would not otherwise have access to.

It was the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA (PGA) which originally referred the matter to the ACCC over concerns centred around security of data, potential anti-competitive practises and whether it might give CBH an unfair advantage.

PGA grains committee chairman Gary McGill said the committee decided they were not qualified to assess the validity of those concerns and felt the matter needed to be submitted to an independent adjudicator.

"The ACCC have concluded their investigation and found there was nothing wrong, however we are concerned that what we wanted to be looked at was the Paddock Planner program, not the app," Mr McGill said.

"The app is simply the tool that is used to do certain things, whereas Paddock Planner was a new concept of providing production information from growers to CBH is far greater detail than ever before."

An ACCC spokeswoman said the conclusion of the investigation was based on a number of factors.

"That includes the fact that growers only need to upload information to the PP App about grain they intend to deliver and store with CBH," she said.

"Growers also have full control over who they allow to have access to data uploaded to the PP app.

"Further, the use of the app is not compulsory and growers are free to provide crop estimate information to CBH through its existing LoadNet system, as they had previously done."

Mr McGill said the independent adjudicator looked into the matter over six months and they were rigorous in their investigations.

"It's interesting to note in the conclusions from ACCC that they had advice from CBH that it's not compulsory to undertake a Paddock Planner program," Mr McGill said.

"That was of grave concern for a lot of people, that there was an incentive for using it and we were worried it was going to end up being a compulsory program, but CBH has determined that it's not.

"We will advise our members that it's not compulsory for growers to participate in Paddock Planner and they can make their own decision about the merits of it."

CBH chairman Simon Stead said they were pleased to hear that the ACCC had concluded its investigation into the app and that it would be taking no further action.

"We worked collaboratively with them to arrive at this outcome and going forward we will ensure there is some optionality around how growers submit their estimates," Mr Stead said.

"If growers aren't happy with the PP app, they can get the estimates in the old-style, online via LoadNet, but it is critical information."