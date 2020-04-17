Tax incentive creates new sales activity

This JCB 541-70 Loadall telehandler, was sold soon after this demonstration, by Boekeman Machinery, Wongan Hills. It is pictured unloading into a Marshall 912T Multispread. The buyer said he was taking advantage of the Federal government's new instant asset write-off rules for the 2019-20 financial year.

FARMER interest in the Federal government's instant asset write-off resulted in a bonus sale for Boekeman Machinery Wongan Hills salesman Ben Boekeman.

"We recently demonstrated a new JCB 541-70 Loadall telehandler and a farmer at the demo bought it because of the new asset write-off rules," Mr Boekeman said.

"We've got limited stock of the new JCB Series III JCB telehandlers as well as the old model and we're expecting more stock in June.

"I think it has been a good move by the government to generate business and we're certainly seeing an uplift in genuine enquiry and I expect to sell more because farmers know they need to purchase equipment before June 30 this year to qualify for the write-off."

Another machine eligible for the instant tax write-off which was also involved in the Boekeman Machinery demonstration was a 12-tonne capacity Marshall 912T Multispread.

The demonstration model was fitted with an i4m tablet control, providing full variable rate.

"We were spreading consistent granular product at 36 metres and lime sand products comfortably at 12m spread widths," Mr Boekeman said.

"I found the i4m App, which connects to the i4m controller on the spreader a big selling point.

"We created a personalised variable rate map for every demonstration, using Case IH AFS software.

"We then loaded the map onto the i4m cloud website which then downloaded onto the tablet.

"The ease of use and consistency of this application is why we are selling many of these units.

"The simplicity really appeals to farmers and we have stock available now for immediate delivery to meet the June deadline."

p Until June 30 the instant asset write-off has a new threshold of $150,000 for each asset (as long as you are registered for GST).

Eligibility has been expanded to cover businesses with an aggregated turnover of less than $500 million.

From July 1, 2020, the instant asset write-off will only be available for small businesses with a turnover of less than $10m and the threshold will be only $1000.

Any equipment claimed under the new rules for this financial year, must be physically on the farm and ready for use by June 30.