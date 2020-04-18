Versatility from self-loading bale stacker

WELSHPOOL machinery dealer Fred Hopkins has taken on the Anderson Stackpro franchise.

Distributed by Burder Industries, Victoria, the Canadian-made machine is a PTO-driven self-loading big bale stacker, with a capacity up to 16 bales.

According to Fred Hopkins dealer principal Gary Johnson, the tandem-axle model is one of the best of its type he has seen.

"It's a very robust machine, well made and all mechanisms are hydraulically-operated, including the pick-up clamp," Mr Johnson said.

The clever design sees sensors activate an adjustable heavy duty clamp, capable of handling bales up to 1100 kilograms without damaging twine.

The clamp lifts the bale onto the trailer which is then hydraulically positioned on an adjustable tilting tray which accommodates two bales.

When fully loaded the tray tilts to 90 degrees and pushes the bales, along rollers, to the rear of the trailer where they are secured vertically by side arm clamps.

The tilting tray then returns to its default position at the front of the trailer ready for the next load.

When the 19-tonne rated trailer is full, it hydraulically tips to 90 degrees to unload the bale in a stack and the process is repeated as often as required.

"There's also an option where you can weigh each bale and the total load as you go," Mr Johnson said.

"The other thing I like about it is that it matches most tractors rated above 150 horsepower (112 kiloWatts) and the hydraulic flow rate is only 37 litres a minute.

"There are two models available and the only difference is the number of bales they can carry.

"The Stackpro 5400 can fit 12 standard 4 x 3 (1.2 metres by 2.4m) square bales and the 7200 can fit 16."

Horsepower requirements for the latter model are a minimum 131kW (175hp).

Mr Johnson said there was a limited supply of the Stackpro 5400 models available for August delivery, having been "snapped up in the Eastern States" and supply of the 16-bale capacity model (Stackpro 7200) "won't be available until later this year, probably in November or December".

More information: Gary Johnson 0409 347 829.