Vote for your favourite Beef Battle entry

Entries in The Land's 2020 Beef Battle have been finalised and now it's up to you to have your say on the best exhibit.

The new national online showing experience attracted representation from 16 different breeds across Queensland, New South Wales, South Australia, Western Australia and Victoria.



Judges John Manchee, Erica Halliday and Martin Lill will share their results during a live stream at 7pm each night from April 27 to May 1.

But, we want to know what our readers think to the line up too.

Votes are open for the Viewer's Choice competition until midnight on April 30 so be sure to flick through the gallery and select the animal you think deserves to win Beef Battle from the list below.

The winning entrant will walk away with $500 cash.

