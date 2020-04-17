Social support for Sylvie's farm dream

Sylvie Fullwood, 3, didn't think she could be a farmer because she was a girl.

AN innocent Twitter post from a Western Australian grain farmer has gone viral, attracting more than 1000 likes, 230 comments and almost 200 retweets.

Southern Brook grower Ty Fulwood tweeted earlier this month that his eldest daughter, three-year-old Sylvie, had told him she wasn't going to be a farmer because she was a girl.

He asked for messages and videos from female farmers to show his daughter that she can be both a girl and a farmer, with the tweet quickly gaining traction and social media doing what it does best.

Mr Fulwood said it all started when he was putting away his work clothes and Sylvie asked if she could borrow them, so he asked her if she wanted to work with her dad when she was older.

"To that she said, 'Daddy I'm not going to be a farmer, I'm a girl not a boy,' and for that to come out of her mouth was a bit of a shock to me," Mr Fulwood said.

"It stumped me a little because my wife Em and I have always tried to be very positive with our language and we've always told the girls they can be whatever they want to be."

At the age of three, Sylvie is the older sister to Eugenie, 2, and Pippa, eight months, and she has been described by her parents as being bright, switched-on and very observant.

Mr Fulwood said he made the post thinking it would be great to get a few videos to show her, but he wasn't expecting it to be as popular as it was.

"I don't know if it struck a chord with people and it was something they wanted to contribute to, or maybe the current environment with COVID-19 has meant people wanted to jump onto a positive story they could help with," he said.

"She's pretty young and can only take so much on, but I'm going to try and save as much of it as possible and show it to all three girls later in life.

"If any of the girls ever think they don't have a place on the farm, I can show them they've always had a place and have all of these people supporting them."

The reach of the tweet spread right across the country, with National Farmers' Federation president Fiona Simson jumping on the bandwagon and sending a video to Sylvie.

In her post Ms Simson said she was excited when she read that Sylvie wanted to be a farmer but sad when she thought she couldn't because she was a girl.

"I'm a farmer, my farm is here on the Liverpool Plains in New South Wales and part of our farm is that we run a business, so we have to pay the people that work with us, we have to plan what we're going to plant, sell the crops and keep everybody safe," Ms Simson said.

"They're the things that I like doing and that I'm best at, so I tend to spend a lot of time in my farm office rather than out in the paddocks or in the tractor.

"There are girl farmers and farming leaders who are girls right across the world, so when you grow up, you can be whatever you want to be and if you're a farmer I'll bet you'll be a fantastic one."

Closer to home, Narembeen grower Jessie Davis also posted a video and said she wanted to let Sylvie know she can be whatever she wanted.

"If you'd like to be a farmer, that'd be great, we love young people in farming, male or female, anyone can do it," Ms Davis said.

"Just keep helping out mum and dad and you're already on your way, so I hope to see you in ag."

Mr Fulwood said he knew there was a fine line between letting the girls choose what they want to do in life and pushing them into something.

"They're still very young but they love going on the machinery with me and going into the workshop, so I hope that they enjoy that and take it in over the years," he said.

"We have three beautiful, happy and healthy girls and we couldn't ask for anything more - if they want to seek a career on the farm, I just want them to know they can, but if they don't, that's fine too."